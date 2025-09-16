I am not going to comment too much. I hope you can read and listen to figure out the situations that were ongoing.

Charlie Kirk did what anyone in this world does that gathers up new information - or finds the tactics being used to make his job more complex, unsavory - he begins to reassess his positions. This occurred shortly before his assassination.

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1967704156254449905

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1967716870540132622

Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman "hammered" Charlie Kirk during an August "intervention" in the Hamptons for platforming critics of Israel at TPUSA events, Max Blumenthal (son of Sidney Blumenthal, powerful Clinton aide-de-camp) reports. "Ackman, according to multiple sources, had this meeting to basically bully Charlie Kirk into submission." "Charlie Kirk walked away, according to one person, feeling like there was an attempt to blackmail him." "He refused any offers of funding, and also refused the offer to travel to Israel and meet with Netanyahu…"

https://x.com/OwenShroyer1776/status/1967732192743923747 - About 3 days prior to Kirk’s assassination.

