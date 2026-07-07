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Below: https://archive.org/embed/RobertMaxwellIsraelsSuperspy

Note: Above video is really not informational, listen, podcast style

Birds of a Feather

One has struggled to properly term the people that are running the world. The question that Catherine Austin Fitts was asked recently, Who are They? by Michelle Makori (who has likely conversed with many of those They).

Makori interviewed Rick Niu many years ago on CGTN (Chinese State Owned media)) who I’ve mentioned also just recently. Michelle knows who they are. Makori, who is Editor-in-Chief at Miles Franklin Media recently incorporated part of Catherine’s thesis (as shown below) in Makori’s Instagram reel, regarding the autopilot investing into one’s own demise [though Michelle didn’t tread into that narrative].)

Larry Fink's son interacting with known scumbag Jean Luc Brunel & Epstein triangulating Fink's girlfriend with Moscow friends

From: Volume One of Teacher, Trader, Swindler, Epstein

Volume 2 Snippets regarding former CIA Director George Tenet and JPMorgan CEO of Wealth Management Mary Callahan Erdoes, one of the most powerful women in the world.

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Billionaire Elite Epstein Scumbags

So what’s got that to do with the BEES?

Jamie Dimon & Mary Erdoes let over 4,000 SARs (Suspicious Activity Reports) pass through on Epstein. Robert Maxwell tied to PROMIS. Which is alleged that Israel had deployed to the highest bidder.

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While Epstein is no longer around/with us, we think , his top tier power players are still operating and LIVING LARGE. Joshua Fink, Mary Erdoes, Kathy Ruemmler (who did get slightly kneecapped from her Goldman Sachs position), Clark Schubach (retired in Palm Beach Gardens after working for….Mary Erdoes!) have all escaped public vilification and intense scrutiny. These are but a few examples. I have list - I am working through - thus the 3-volume mini-dossier series.

Comer’s oversight committee above is a clown show, but even he noted:

The Rothschild family — One of the world’s most influential banking dynasties.

Les Wexner — Billionaire founder of L Brands, the former parent company of Victoria’s Secret.

Leon Black — Billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

Glenn Dubin — Hedge fund billionaire and co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management.

Steven Sinofsky — Former Microsoft executive and technology leader.

Meanwhile, Mary Erdoes is the most relevant as she heads JP Morgan Wealth Management division. She was listed at FORBES as the #40 most powerful woman in the world. In 2005, at age 38, she was #100. Her Wikipedia is spotless - no mention of Epstein. The American Banker has her at #1 on their financial charts. (Forbes)

Erdoes was keenly aware of Epstein and kept in the loop via the Jes Staley and Glenn & Eva Dubin billionaire network located in NYC/Palm Beach. These two BEE HIVES don’t produce honey for the average American - but bubonic, Epstein plagues of financial corruption - that common people ignore now because, as Fitts surmised, their stock portfolios are doing just swell. The punch bowl - as Carl Icahn told in his story on BlackRock, in front of Fink - cannot be removed.

Snippet from Volume 2: Buzzy Krongard (CIA 3rd in command under GEORGE TENET) just sold his estate about 2 weeks ago. He lived 6 estates over from Ponzi and Swindler of the Century, Bernie Madoff.

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