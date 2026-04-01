The Big Tech Club & The Greater Neocon Project
Are we 7 for 7 on General Wesley Clark's list?
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/trump-bibi-bond
Iraq
Syria
Lebanon
Libya
Iran
Neocon Honey Do List (25 Years!)
Sovereign Media on Instagram: "Retired General Wesley Clark’s 2…
and the big elephant in the room is missing in these pictures here..
Was just mentioned few days ago, the first one:
"Donald Trump Names Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, More, To Tech Advisory Council"
WHAT TO DO???