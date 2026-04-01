DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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mejbcart
5d

and the big elephant in the room is missing in these pictures here..

Was just mentioned few days ago, the first one:

"Donald Trump Names Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, More, To Tech Advisory Council"

WHAT TO DO???

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