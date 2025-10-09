Posted on Zero Hedge, about the Bankruptcy of First Brands.

First, a brief bit of a very long post from Zero Hedge’s report on First Brands, then a savvy commenter’s response (hethen437):

As the WSJ first reported last week, and as perpetual B-grade investment bank Jefferies - which has emerged as the main loser so far in the First Brands drama - confirmed today, the company’s advisers are now “investigating whether receivables may have been pledged as collateral more than once.“ In other words, not only was the company neck-deep in debt, it also used off-balance sheet debt such as receivables factoring (i.e., debt collateralized by accounts receivable) to push its total debt load well beyond its neck. As a result, the First Brands bankruptcy - which listed liabilities between $10 billion and $50 billion, and assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to its Sept. 28 filing in the Southern District of Texas - is unlike anything we have seen in years, and which has been kept away from the front pages simply because of all the idiocy taking place daily in the AI bubble which has so far managed to distract the broader population away from, well, everything else. [Their emphasis.]

Hethen437 response:

If $1.9 billion can vanish and the books still pass audit, then the word “audit” itself has become a lie. The so‑called watchdogs — KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young (EY) — no longer guard truth; they manufacture credibility for sale. They signed off on Wirecard, Luckin Coffee, Carillion, Evergrande, FTX, and now First Brands, each time claiming “we saw nothing,” collecting millions, and moving on to the next corpse. These are not auditors — they are absolution vendors in the temple of fraud. Every page of this collapse reads the same: Jefferies underwrites the fiction, the Big Four sanctify it, the SEC looks away, and the ratings agencies (Moody’s, S&P, Fitch) slap a passing grade on garbage. The structure is circular — a priesthood of paper where everyone is both confessor and sinner. They tell us this is an isolated failure, but it’s systemic rot. First Brands merely exposed what’s already endemic: off‑balance‑sheet debt, double‑pledged collateral, ghost receivables, synthetic liquidity. The system’s “transparency” is as real as the numbers in its ledgers — smoke rendered in spreadsheet form. Ask why this eruption happens while the AI mania dominates every headline. Because the timing is ritual: sacrifice one scandal to preserve faith in the machine. They need a distraction, not a cure. Behind the spectacle, auditors and bankers scramble to conceal a contagion that spans continents. And beneath it all, the collateral is fiction. Paper promises resting on other paper promises. The only real assets left — land, gold, food, energy, and faith — are being systematically suppressed so the Remnant cannot rebuild outside their digital cage. The Beast’s architects want every gram of value on a chain they control: programmable money, tokenized assets, total surveillance. The courts? Captured. Bankruptcy judges protect the insiders through “debtor‑in‑possession” loans and sealed filings. The same banks that caused the fire are paid to manage the ashes. No justice — only continuity of control. Modern finance is no longer an economy. It’s a counterfeit liturgy — a Vatican II of money, with the Big Four as high priests, regulators as acolytes, and the people as expendable believers. They bless the frauds, bury the evidence, and sell indulgences in the form of ratings and reports. This is not a market cycle. This is Babylon’s autopsy. Every lie in the ledger is being exposed. The only balance sheet that will remain is the one written in truth, labor, and the blood of the honest.

