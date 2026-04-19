Caution Ahead: Highly offensive language in this post. Or as the AI puts it: derogatory and stereotyping.

I woke up nearby my favorite park bench at 5:30 AM, hungry. It was 35 degrees. Luckily my 40-degree sleeping bag, dry weather and little wind made it a decent enough sleep of 7 hours on the sidewalk. What to do next is generally a mixture of: find some college kid’s pizza box left outside at a dormitory, clean up myself in the Uni handicap bathroom (3Ss –Shit, Shine, Shave) and set up the laptop to dig into the Epstein Files. (A follow-on project to The Great Reset files, after the COVID-19 files, Not like it matters any – as I was once told by a departed friend.)

By 6AM, I was on campus – and atypically, a morning service worker was puttering around where I typically land. He’s working OT – in the vain attempt to pay whatever it is he pays or whatever lotto tickets he’s probably buying (I overheard that one morning – so not just assuming) in the wild hopes he’ll move on up to the Deluxe 15-Minute Apartment in the Sky.

Thereafter, I opened an email on a blog by Charles Hugh Smith, about delusions, narratives, consensus and we are caught up.

One has been weighing heavy their life – like the actress Norma Desmond – the lies we tell ourselves, the hopes we pretend can be achieved, the people we made acquaintances with, and chased off with either our overt (or covert) sabotages. The narratives swallowed liberally of who we are – aren’t we the hero, or the toiler towards that end always? – versus the reality we are actually stuck in.

I recently had the adventure of seeking help from the local helper people. I met with them multiple times, filled out the dozen or so forms, talked with them, gave them my papers – MUST HAVE PAPERS! – and all that. Started the process in late January. By April, I was going to finally meet to fill out more forms, get a voucher for housing, basically: become a welfare punk of the STATE.

I had recently talked to a guy at the food pantry – he said it took him 4 years to get into housing. Another stranger there piped up – “it only took me 3 years!” And so, I killed the process, and didn’t fill out those Welfare King forms. (Covert Sabotage?)

Why fucking bother. The time horizon is longer than my expectation for living or the Great Reset to be fully activated. You will own nothing…ring any bells?

Many, former friendly peeps thought if I just get on the public dole, I could get off it pretty quickly. “You got enough talent. You’ll be working an assembly job, picking up trash, or working the phones and making databases entries in no time!” (They didn’t say that aloud, but the sentiment was there.)

Now, if you want to live in delusion – keep thinking the future is going to be like the past. The days of those sorts of jobs being plentiful and available are gone. There are no prayers that reality is going to exist in 4 years…if I live that long. And moreover, I have nothing to invest into the next big Ponzi Scheme, unlike Larry the Liquidator stated when the U.S. fiat currency system was already decaying, but I could still get a can of my favorite pop for $.50 easily. Instead of $2.50 as is now a routine price around my parts. (Thus I picked up a bad habit – or two – to get this want fulfilled. Sue me.)

Buggy Whip Reality

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Now, for all those sunny side of life people – bad news for you/me – that too is where you are at now. You have something to hang onto – a life, a family, a job, a home, a dream, call it American, British, whatever the fuck you call it, you are still holding on to it – like grains of sand.

I stand amid the roar

Of a surf-tormented shore,

And I hold within my hand

Grains of the golden sand —

How few! yet how they creep

Through my fingers to the deep,

While I weep — while I weep!

O God! Can I not grasp

Them with a tighter clasp?

(Excerpt from Edgar Allan Poe’s “A Dream Within In Dream”)

So living in a shattered reality and seeing how the World IS – from one’s perspective, also knowing the current events (and their 2nd order consequences to come) and saying, “How the fuck am I going to get out of my dog shit existence AND find success? REAL SUCCESS, not just another go around of Sisyphus back to mediocrity. One might as well… [You get creative here. Standard Monkey Shot.]”

Now, I know – GOD.

Think I don’t pray? Say a few Our Fathers? Glory Bes? Hail Marys? Of course I do. I also did and have take personal action. Throughout my dilemma, I’ve provided hella content on this platform, on Amazon, on Rumble. More productive than, dare I say, delusionally, 99% of homeless people. It took me over 2 years to finally give in to fill out some forms…and if I had started right then, I’d still be another year away from the goal of what is now called: “being voluntarily sheltered.”

Buy me a coffee!

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Remember: Shelter in Place?

Smith wrote on his piece about war, specifically Vietnam. That was before my birth – though my close relatives and parents served in the Vietnam Era (1964-1975). Had one uncle come back extremely fucked up by the war – spent several tours from 1966-1971 in country. Alcoholic – ex-wife, 2 kids, pool hall hanger on, always mad – as I recall from 1982, when I last saw him alive.

As the U.S. is (always is) currently in a war – again of Israel’s choosing or the Jewish Mob behind Trump’s foreign policy initiatives – we should know the repercussions that will unfold out of this.

Smith did, and stated them:

But wars are not one-sided. Just as it takes two to tango, there are two or more participants in a war, and one participant cannot turn the war on and off at will because they don’t control the other participants’ actions--much less their convictions about what’s obvious. So Mr. Consensus is delusional about the current war. By the very nature of war, one side cannot turn it on and off like a water tap, from day to day or week to week. Mr. Consensus also believes that the war’s consequences are short-term, and can be distilled down to the price of oil. If the price of oil drops, the financial impact of the war goes away in a few months. Other consequences are minimal or don’t matter--at least not to the US. There is literally no real-world evidence for this belief, so it’s delusional. We are still living with the consequences of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the wars waged in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Yet, we got warmongers thinking it is a-ok to keep at this situation…didn’t we say: no more forever wars? Notice Afghanistan and Iraq are on that list. You know why we are $40 fucking trillion in national debt, and growing at $1 trillion in about half the time it takes a “clump of cells” to become a beautiful precious human baby: fucking wars and fucking welfare queens.

But hey, this is international BABY!

Bernie on the Anarchy in the UK:

I’m bored of telling you that all the parties are lying to you. Because if they told you the truth they wouldn’t be elected. Britain is nearly bankrupt and politicians have no idea where this ‘mythical’ growth to cover obscene spending will come from…Because they can’t! There isn’t any. The working-age population is shrinking, the number of people claiming benefits is rising, and the public sector, funded by the private sector, is ballooning. AI is on track to replace huge amounts of white-collar jobs in the next 10–15 years. All of these people will be jobless and needing to claim benefits. Which we won’t be able to afford to pay! The guff about “net zero” and “green jobs” is bollocks (technical term) Those jobs only exist during the construction phase, after that, these are largely automated industries. Share As for those shouting about Universal Basic Income er … from where? How would it be funded? You’re dreaming. And those saying we can just tax the corporations, they’re dreaming too. They’ll just operate from outside the UK. And to control you … as you demand pay rises and more benefits? Well a near total clampdown of speech and thought through legislation and censorship and those Digital IDs, “just so you behave yourself.” There really is little growth, even trades will be hit because the population won’t have the money to buy their services. We’re [] in a badly managed decline, with grossly under qualified and incapable leadership in any party at all. And all those screaming to tax the wealthy? You’re just morons. I’m annoyed.

Yeah, I’m fucking annoyed too.

We spent trillions fighting sand niggers and gooks for what end. Oh, to import in millions of sand niggers, gooks, and Hadjis. Good fucking plan there!

Let’s start a war – PREMISED, PREMISED!! – on “seeking” or “have” (depends on the day and the winds of the intel community) biochemical or nuclear weapons and will use them on ISRAEL, right quick, as soon as they have them.

Fuck ISRAEL!

You heard me!!!

That’s my PRAYER!

The prayer for the dead special relationship with Israel.

AMEN! AND AMEN! WHO CARES ABOUT THEM! - From Other People’s Money

Those Jew wants, those Ukrainian wants, those EU wants, those Chink wants, those sand nigger wants, all those wants…wants…WHO CARES?

Now you can label me.

Now you can call me delusional.

Now you can call me unfeeling towards my fellow man.

But hey, you may very well be right where I am - inside the next decade – saying the same fucking things. Might even be less time…PAPERS PLEASE!

Because the world is going full AI and you aren’t getting any smarter. The kids are not alright.

The Art of Delusion is thinking too far in the future or too far in the past .

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