We all have political leanings. (Even apolitical is still a position.) These are tied to how we were raised, how we evolved through learning, our media intake (propaganda we swallow without vetting) and ultimately, our growth as a person (successes, failures, and whether analyze life events -the what has caused our life to become what it is.) That’s a simplistic take - but I feel a valid enough one to now add and flesh out some of what this post will unpack.

We never know who are “good guys” or aligned with the American people, because they in this game for themselves, first and foremost. It is not a particular side you are fighting for - rather - you are ginned up to support the upkeep of their pot of money, flowing into entities they have crafted and manipulated to create the illusion of doing right while doing anything but right. Take Al-Qaeda. Take Osama bin Laden. Take even Saddam Hussein. Or Muammar Gaddafi.

These people and organizations are merely stand-ins to be control and puppeteered by the American Empire (who has the Neocon British empire hands/money/intel up its ass too).

And those Brits made a homeland for the Zionists, thus Israel, and Mossad. Funny how Robert Maxwell - a publisher and quadruple intel agent - had his daughter involved with Epstein that was buddies with the Saudis too.

But all this - spy/counter spy and left/right politics - is to keep us common ants fighting for some table scraps while treasury is robbed and we are killed in the name of the king’s wars.

Or as Edward Dowd memed out: You just have to convince the pitchfork people to believe the torch people want to take away their pitchforks. Divide-n-Rule, External Enemies (Muh Russia) and Invisible Threats (Viruses) are the stock and trade of the top manipulators on this Earth, attached to intelligence agencies and banking, as both are attached to media and the military.

Rebooting the BLOB to control Torches & Pitchforks

From a recent YouTube conversation between Mike Benz & Tom Bilyeu, regarding European Censorship and The BLOB ever present desire to stop information flowing around.

Politico, Oh My!

German company, Axel Springer, bought out an American company (Politico) ran by Robert Allbritton, whose daddy, Joe Allbritton (and Robert) were both bankers/chairmen at RIGGS BANK, located in Washington, D.C.

Axel Springer recently goes through “restructuring” with KKR (renowned for the LBO), who has former CIA director and General David Petraeus and top commander of CENTCOM, as KKR’s Chairman in the Middle East.

(Petraeus recently hosted the new Syrian President, Muhammad Al-Jawlani, a top Al-Qaeda clown that the US once had a $10 million bounty on his head. You seriously can’t make this shit up. But yet, its all there for us to see.)

But back to Allbritton family and RIGGS BANK.

Robert Allbritton is the founder of NOTUS (2023), that operates as Antifa’s counter propaganda operations, describing anyone that isn’t on their side (Antifa supporting reporters) as neo-Nazis or White supremacists.

Robert Allbritton was the founder and publisher of Politico. According to his bio there:

With publications anchored in Washington, D.C., New York, California, and Brussels—and outposts in various European countries and state capitals across the United States—POLITICO is the most robust news operation and information service in the world specializing in politics and policy. Allbritton is also executive chairman of Perpetual Capital Partners, a private middle-market investment firm based in Washington, D.C. A native of Houston, Robert serves on the Board of Directors of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is a Trustee Emeritus of Wesleyan University.

Robert got his big start as the top banker/chairman at RIGGS BANK. This as his father Joe Allbritton put Robert into that position during the early 1990s when it was “struggling.” This struggle didn’t stop them from becoming a money launderer for the Saudis right around the time of 9/11. (Side note: RIGGS BANK as employer of FEC filings. Father Joe Allbritton support of RNC and George Bush.)

RIGGS-ED BANK

From the Chicago School of Law in a tight summary by Graham S. Steele:

Riggs Bank was another example of money-laundering risk. Riggs filed its application to create a Miami-based EAC with the Fed in 1980, which then opened in 1981.191 The risks of money laundering activities in the Miami market were well known at the time.192 During 1994–2002 and 1995–2004, Riggs facilitated illicit banking services for Argentinian dictator Augusto Pinochet and members of the regime in Equatorial Guinea, respectively. Riggs’ Edge Act subsidiary Riggs International Banking Corporation (RIBC) was a participant in this activity.193 Riggs agreed to a consent order with the Fed to address RIBC’s deficient Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.194 Riggs closed RIBC on December 31, 2004195 and pled guilty to a felony count of failing to file suspicious-activity reports (SARs) accompanied by a $16 million penalty.196 Compliance issues across the broader Riggs enterprise metastasized to such a level that Riggs eventually needed to be rescued by the bank PNC.197 A Senate investigation into money laundering practices at U.S. banks, including Riggs, resulted in provisions of the USA Patriot Act of 2001 that required updates to the AML provisions of Regulation K.198 [My emphasis.]

Robert’s father, Joe Allbritton took over Riggs Bank in 1981, conveniently as Miami operations were opened. From Joe’s Wikipedia page:

In 1975, he purchased The Washington Star along with its television station and smaller stations in the south. In 1978, he was forced to divest the newspaper. This became the foundation of his company, Allbritton Communications, which includes WJLA-TV,[2] News Channel 8, short lived Internet venture TBD, and Politico, now run by his son, Robert Allbritton.[3] Thanks for reading DCFPRESS Post! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share From 1981 to 2001, he was chairman of Riggs Bank. In 1992, he sold the Los Angeles based Pierce National Life Insurance Co. that he had owned since 1958. Ten years after acquiring Riggs Bank, the bank started to under perform, causing great financial distress on Allbritton.[4] He resigned due to prostate cancer during investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission involving oil money from Equatorial Guinea at the same time that Riggs was facing broader charges of money laundering; his son Robert assumed the chairman position after his resignation… [My emphasis.]

Now how did neither man (since son took over/supported operations at the behest of his father) get so much as misdemeanor while doing all this?

Statute of limitations?

Close pals to the Bush Family?

Why YES! Of Course! From Joe’s Politico Obit:

He was a key member of a generation of Houstonians — including George H.W. Bush and LBJ aide Jack Valenti — who leveraged their Texas achievements and connections into outsize Washington careers. Valenti, who died in 2007, was one of Allbritton’s closest friends; the 41st president was a regular at the annual brunch Allbritton and his wife, Barbara, held at their Washington home on the morning after the Alfalfa dinner, an exclusive gathering of top business and political leaders.



Although he rarely gave interviews, and often gave charitable gifts anonymously to avoid publicity, Allbritton clearly relished the entrée success gave him into the worlds of business, power and even celebrity. Among his friends late in life was Britain’s Prince Charles, whose charitable work the Allbrittons supported.

But wait, there is more!

9/11 Saudis & $2 Billion Dollars

From Wikipedia on RIGGS:

From PBS Frontline in 2009:

The Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) below reveals what appears to be a personal use of funds from the Al Yamamah arms deal by Prince Bandar bin Sultan. It shows payments totaling $17 million to an architect in Saudi Arabia for work on one of the prince’s palaces. The funds were sent from one of the Saudi Embassy’s Riggs Bank accounts into which $2 billion in Al Yamamah funds were paid. This SAR, and others involving the Saudi Embassy accounts, were leaked to the press. The resulting stories in Newsweek and The Washington Post gave a rare inside view of the spending habits and accounting practices of the Saudi royal family. The SARs also proved interesting to the FBI, who had been investigating Saudi finances since 9/11 for any link to Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.

Dennis Lormel, who supervised the investigation of the Saudi Embassy accounts, says the FBI found no connection to terrorism in these accounts, but did see suspicious movements of large amounts of cash: “It seemed like activities that I would see in money laundering or other types of investigations,” he told FRONTLINE.

Prince Bandar was not charged with a offense and his legal representative, former FBI Director Louis Freeh , maintains that there is no impropriety here:

“If you look at the dispersements in those accounts, [the] $17 million for his ‘residence’ was not his residence. It’s a government-owned property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which they make available to senior members of the Royal Family to live [in]. “These [accounts] were regularly audited by the [Saudi] Ministry of Finance, and found to be totally proper.”

RIGGS DEFUNCT BUT THE DICTATOR KEEPS ON DICTATING

The New York Times, in July 2004, attempted journalism. Here was some of their output:

Although the country’s dictator, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasago, had a long record of amply documented human rights abuses, he also presided over a wildly lucrative oil boom that Western companies coveted. Riggs began dealing with him in 1995, and by this year the country had become the bank’s largest client, with accounts of $700 million. In turn, Mr. Obiang became a lunch guest at Riggs. Shortly after one lunch, on May 17, 2001, Robert L. Allbritton, who is Mr. Allbritton’s son and chief executive of Riggs National Corporation; the Riggs Bank president and chief executive, Lawrence I. Hebert; and Mr. Kareri all signed a letter to Mr. Obiang. The letter said that Riggs could help Mr. Obiang ‘reinforce your reputation for prudent leadership’ and asked him ‘how best we can serve you.’ According to federal investigators and the Senate report, that service mirrored what the bank provided General Pinochet: massive, no-questions-asked transfers of cash into offshore shell corporations that Riggs created. [My emphasis.]

Notable here: Mbasago is STILL running Equatorial Guinea! He has since 1982! I was 10 when this “human rights abuser” was elevated further to his excellency.

Summing Up

The operations of banks (money), media (publishers that craft narratives hire propagandists), military (who give billions in defense contracts, from your taxes and the magical money printing machine) and manipulation (political enemies that aren’t at all, propping up stooge dictators, while killing those that don’t go along with the program) all tether together.

There is no boundary these people don’t cross.

The whining leftist will say, “SEE! Its always the right wingers and Fascists!”

WRONG! basement boy!

How many institutions in Washington DC are operated by leftist or “progressive” fruit loops? Nearly all the agencies….most think tanks.

Why does DC have the highest purported LGBTQIALMNOP population in the country? (Around 1 in 7 were saying that in 2021… are those people, right wingers? When the DC area votes 93 percent Democrat (even 90% with Harris), meaning at least 7 percent of those votes could be “right”, but would leave by proportion alone 50% of 14% as leftist.)

Moreover, the REAL Neocon right winger here (Robert Allbritton) - is paying off lefty journos to pant anyone that don’t agree with them as fascists/white supremacists. So this old smear tactic is truly rich coming anyone connected (directly) to the Bush clan and an 1-time operator of a dirty bank.

That BUSH CLAN who were involved in a coup plot in the 1930s on FDR; and assisted plenty in making money off WWI and WWII, including those Nazis.

We know about Iraq I and II and Afghanistan. Wherever there is war - a Bush connection will be right there, including Ukraine and Israel at present.

Allbritton is just another neoconservative warmonger getting young lefties to do his dirty work for him. Given that Politico and NOTUS are just scummy World Order controllers.

NOTE: Hunter Biden was a BIG Politico fan.

THE BIG EXECUTIVE CLUB

Welcome.US (collaborated with the U.S. State Department) to bring in vetted and un-vetted illegal aliens or “migrants.” The political co-chairs reflected how clout is exploited to garner wide support. [i],[ii]

