The topic of AI and Robotics – they are intrinsically linked – will create the largest disruption, as it currently traces, in Human history. The Renaissance and The Industrial Revolution will be small tremors versus the fault-line altering and seismic shift that the AI-driven robot future will create. The biggest players in the AI field – all high level technocrats (economists, technologists) and plutocrats (billionaires) – seemingly can’t figure out what to do about the ordinary people that these AI-financing souls will replace with delight and eagerness. Each of these “thought leaders” attempt to sound sober and introspective when talking about this cataclysm, but generally, they give away the end game.

They do actually know what to do with people they attribute as:

Lacking Value, an arbitrary assignment by Plutocrats who employ Technocrats, defining “value” versus non-value

Unmotivated to produce said value after replacement by AI-Robots; or

No future contributive skills (or specialness) that can’t be done by the AI-god Made by these big investors.

For those they can tolerate:

UBI and AI-Virtual Reality Games to quickly waste away Human Potential . A generation of social media has fruitfully demonstrated how easy it is to whittle away mental capacity and introduce a growing personality disorder/mass formed society. These methods will amplify (if sold compassionately/propagandistically).

Escalating cycle of dying off of Humans and Restricted Births . The ratio of Humans-to-Robots alters quickly over a short period of time. Humans down. Robots up. And like the immigration invasion, the robot invasion will come with a call to give special rights and identity protections – a redefinition, legally, of what Humanity is. The TRANSHUMAN field (piggybacking off the Transgender social engineered craze) will be created fully – with many humans adding on a technological and physical upgrade to either keep up; or move up the AI-dominated food chain of society, carving out specialness with transhumanism.

Robots are first sold as helpers and laborers – assuming an average person can acquire one immediately – but also have a security and surveillance mode, well-guised, inside the AI cloud connected machine. The Stasi spy in your home who will be glad to gather video, audio and physical evidence of your deficiencies for legal judgment.

For those they can’t tolerate:

Much much more stressful life. Some geographic areas will be targeted for cultural and ethnic cleansing

Ownership of land will be stripped. With hopes of a quick confrontation to remove the human from the equation

Robots will be assistants to human-led police and military. To clean out the area of the “value-lacking” element and place VALUE in where it did not exist.

This AI-driven robot will at least do what an “average intellect” human can do – 24/7 – without asking for a raise or a break is akin to the discovery of the Fountain of Youth. This robot too is but a software/hardware upgrade or maintenance cycle away from being far more superior, adding skills through an update. Once these robots can do everything physically and mentally that even the well-educated and high-IQ can do without much effort, 95-to-99% of society will be immediately priced out of the cognitive labor market. Then, one’s labor Value will only be in comparison to other humans, or those with lesser, AI-Robots access. (Certain nation-states, United States, China, and a handful of others will deploy their sabotaging of lesser economies to their own advantages. Darwinian survival of the AI fittest.)

This will alter the lives of billions. People will not be able to say – “I’m a banker. I’m a lawyer. I’m a doctor,” or name-your-profession that people attach to their personal identity anymore. They might say, “I used to be…” but then say, “I am a servicer of robots, a collector of lesser units, or a lesser value human soul in this Globalist, Ponzi Machine.” This has been a predicted/programmed outcome in novels written by the 20th Century Technocrats. (Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. And many more titles and films that you likely know.)

Of course, such powerful robots have to be built; need a power source; and will need appropriate maintenance and service (done by other robots) to stay the course to control and dominance. Right now, the overall infrastructure lacks to build up the millions of units necessary to bring about these omens presently. Thus, trillions in investment, across the world, build up and buttress the AI Cantillon Effect.

Whereby those at the outset of the AI race will garner the most benefits from their investments (or steal their benefits), becoming even more ludicrously wealthy, while the common folk will be deprived of any amassed wealth. Since these billionaires sit closer to the money invested (and notoriously wasted and duplicative in efforts) they will become more powerful. The Elons, The Bezos, The Gates and several hundred well-known and high-wealth people will decouple further from the average man as we enter the next quarter of the 21st Century.

Even with this all said, one has taken to making AI content. The reason was basic: I can’t get anywhere fast washing dishes, throwing slop on a tray, or sucking up to a boss for a potential 3% yearly raise at Company XYZ. And those positions are among the first jobs the AI will replace humans. (Even the sucking up to a boss will be better handled by a robotic AI.) And, I am 53. The runway is pretty short for me to turn anything around.

Risks to AI ROBOTS

EM pulse

Geological or environment threats that take offline robots/data centers

A computer virus impacting/severing an entire network/sub network

Hacking of other AI networks by other AIs trained to do “evil”

Humans that have and acquire weapons to destruct AIs or their need for power (either physical destruction or code destruction)

AI Robot Wars between nation-states or going on inside nation-states

Sabotage of energy systems (AI will have to build up its own network)

God’s Wrath

And many others, I am sure

I am not the only one noticing. (This is 2 years old…so like a decade in AI terms.)

Of course, each has their level of trepidation. But the above is food for thought.