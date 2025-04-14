From: Benjamin Franklin: entrepreneur, diplomat, inventor, philosopher and revolutionary.

One cannot shake the feelings of how disastrous the trajectory Western Civilization is on. Nightly I ponder the fate of the West, with its crowning achievements and its atrocities alike, being reflected on like an incomplete jigsaw puzzle with dark pieces scattered about and matching nothing of what one was told growing up. The outline is there; but the pictures are too complex to solve in one’s lifetime.

One was never a shaper of this Western journey – merely an irrelevant cog in the machinery – even as one dreamt of better ends in their youth. That of: to be somebody known, not merely a woeful contender bound to lose, but a victorious fighter for Western ethics, principles, and ingenuity against those that seek to subvert and war for its catastrophic demise.

The causes of this decline are plenty, going back many decades, if not a century plus of time. It comes out of this simple utterance that can be expanded upon: “All wars are banker’s wars” (2016).[i] Similarly, Smedley Butler started his military trek with the Boxer Rebellion[ii],[iii], the Chinese general population’s response to European “foreign devils” pushing “free trade”, smoked opium, and military-backed “spheres of influence” for sixty years (1839-1899). Butler provided his corollary phrase to the bankers: “War is a racket.”[iv]

War has, in just the past 112 years (since the birth of the Federal Reserve), evolved along the lines of the burgeoning flights of bi-planes of World War I into projectiles achieving speeds of Mach 10-15 in pre-World War III. But these objects are pedestrian snails to the light speed quickness of cyber-attacks and EM pulses.[v] A cyber war can paralyze a city, a state, a continent even[vi], if executed with exacting precision or easier with a nuclear detonation. If triggered, such an attack could set backwards a civilization so dependent on industrial and technological conveniences, that 30-to-60 day mortality rates would likely exceed the Black Plague at around 30-60% of all citizens.

Supply chains inoperability to local power grids un-reparability, these damages would leave populations in cities frantic to acquire remaining food, water and shelter before traveling to more agrarian localities as metro supplies exhaust. This standard case is a survival of the fittest and most willing to set aside social principles to just live, even if that means, killing to achieve just one more day alive. Cooperation will be often decided by the apparent usefulness or value of another, or: close familial ties.

The descent of man backwards to a most instinctual and predatory state is not a fantasy or conspiracy theory. Because: how many civilizations have disappeared and how long did it take for their remnant few to claw back to a state of civil growth? Often, hundreds of years passed before a replacement society took hold of noteworthiness. And even then, the hierarchical rulers (the Darwinian survival selection) see the lesser beings in that new civil state as disposable beings.

Meanwhile, a more present war case is growing daily. We don’t feel its doom as overtly before our eyes as it run from financial to economic, to trade and of course, the law. Other methodologies in this package are:

Trade Wars Always Existed

Trump’s recent tariff gambit is seen as starting a trade war against all other countries. That is one analysis. As has been considered, much of this has roots in decades of protectionism in China and Europe Union, not just overt tariff rates, but one-sided business and trade practices that snowballed from the day Jimmy Carter normalized relations to Communist China[vii] and de-ranked Formosa/Taiwan (free China) position on the world stage.[viii] George W. Bush signed off on China’s World Trade Organization entry in December 2001 that coincided with a rapid rise in CO 2 emissions for those that consider such things intolerable.[ix] Meanwhile, our European cousins have attuned their markets to erect barriers against United States industry for many decades. Thus neither bloc is without their precursory decisions; where the chief beneficiaries are elites, bankers, and warmongers. Those that cry loudest, at this moment, are those most connected to, or positioned, like those bankers and elites.[x]

If trade barriers and tariffs[xi],[xii] were always bad – why do nearly all countries still use them? Those shouting (free trade!) and (no regulations!) must also know that: free trade is not the problem – fair and reciprocal trade deals are – but it requires trustworthy partner entities that honor dealings. But as we should know, geopolitics means never admitting wrongdoing or losses in public. The big lie is always to LIE BIGGER than your enemy and to Sun Tzu your adversary and the serfs into submission. (Mao was a master of the BIG LIE. Current Chinese diplomats are promoting Mao videos and thoughts in response to Trump’s tariffs on them.[xiii])

Chinese published tariffs by Macrotrends and Trading Economics.

China’s Tariff rates does not include other tactics (American companies must share IP with a partner Chinese company to do business on the mainland)

As for regulations, like the several hundred agencies DOGE sought to reduce spending and remove bureaucrats[xiv] (and thus negate their overarching regulatory capacities and burdens) crashed into a Titanic-sinking iceberg: the U.S. judicial lawfare system. Judges gladly PROTECT those most likely to regulate the United States out of any competitiveness, restrict new companies, and to further protect their socialistically-minded cronies and commies across the world.[xv]

So what is a President to do? Where are those Congress people one elected? How do they not seize this moment as the West is arresting people for their thoughts[xvi], [xvii], [xviii], and prosecuting anyone to the right of Stalin that gains popularity for election in Europe, particularly France, Germany and Romania? Canada too imported in a Central banker from the UK to run their country and close out Canada’s freedoms.[xix]

The war is within.[xx] We have treason all around us in the West.[xxi]

Kinetic War is Coming

Some amongst us, I’ll call them the mass formed (and the mass recruited), use recency bias to diagnose this growing warring issue as a product of Trump’s rise to the White House. For those that analyze history, or seek root causes more appropriately, Trump is a bit player to this trek; a third act role. While big, this part was not scripted for him; rather, Hilary Clinton was to put out all the lights on the American Dream[xxii], stifle our ambitions, and extinguish our liberties. The first female president was to be the last breath of the United States of America. That was the WEF/NWO plan.

Substituting for Clinton in 2020, Joe Biden didn’t run anything; and thus all the criminal chaos discovered by DOGE’s recent audits should have people enraged. Instead, the mass formed attacked the X messenger named Elon Musk.

Once upon a time, Elon was for the lefty-liberal peeps a tech icon and car bro to heap unearned praise upon. Now, he’s the Hitler of the Hatchback[xxiii]; the fake spaceman, who steals Social Security checks and your personal information, to build up his AI. The “foreign devil” boogeyman of the bureaucratic D.C. slacker class that Skyped in to his or her job for the last 4 plus years, while also rubberstamping the largest invasion of a country in world history and using $500 billion (approximately) to facilitate it. Whatever Elon is, or is not doing, he didn’t commit overt sedition and treason on the United States. Most in Washington D.C. need a come-to-Mr. Sparky-moment. Their deeds are what put the country into a debt trap so large, that the ability to service the interest ($881 billion in 2024[xxiv]) requires the entire U.S. fiscal budget of just 45 years ago.

Trump just happened into this theatrical part of The Fall of the U.S. Empire. Selected by the groundlings and adored; while despised by the upper crust watching from their luxury theatre boxes or in The Hamptons. So despised, Trump has been made the target for all the ills of Humanity – or at least whatever doesn’t get thrown on Putin’s plate.

This will never stop. Because the real evildoers – Trump is not without sin, but no President (even Washington) ever is without such faults – need a fall guy for all the wars to come; all the chaos in the works; all the death and privation the bankers’ wars and war racketeers need you to believe started with Trump.

The United States and those once Western Democracies are erasing their good deeds, replacing it with social evil and un-acculturated invaders. Many power players, one feels, think it is in their purview, their power, to judge all of the West bad, remake it as their own, and spit on the ashes as they sit in the luxury of their estates, far, far removed from it all.

The Economist is a propaganda rag. Many Europeans are socialist sheep .

That appears routinely in the complex puzzle one frets over nightly. The Malthusian mentality is strong with the parasites at the very top.

The United States people, those with sense, had best grow resistant of demoralizing and destabilizing leaders and prepare to do genuine battle with these apex predators on the world. It will not be pretty. Many will suffer horrific ends. But at least, one sacrificed for your country and the Constitution. It will be a worthy measure of one’s dying devotion if somehow, others live, maintain our civility and social contract, while defeating our enemies, foreign and domestic.

It won’t be a banker’s war. It will be a People’s Revolution that saves us all once again.

