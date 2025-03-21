https://x.com/merissahansen17/status/1902803849812861322

Payoffs. Local DAs on the payroll as well to get people out of trouble. Blue states and cities are targeted - because they control that battlefield. But this is expanding as more and more weak and weasel-y Republicans in solid Red States pretend to be Conservatives or “MAGA” to infiltrate and take the locality radically towards the left.

Texas is a primary target of the left. Because if the Democrats get that state - its all over. The Southwest United States has millions of escapees from California that are diluting politically Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Texas being the ultimate prize. (Austin is renowned for its leftist slant.)

I hate to say this: many folks need to vet their local candidates thoroughly and make sure of control of the RNC in your particular state and county. (State Republican Committees are filled to the hilt with D.C. swamp supplicants.)

Remember this happened:

