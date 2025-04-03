Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/02/trump-reciprocal-tariffs-countries-chart-imports-united-states.html

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-declares-national-emergency-to-increase-our-competitive-edge-protect-our-sovereignty-and-strengthen-our-national-and-economic-security/

Negotiation window is available:

President Trump is invoking his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) to address the national emergency posed by the large and persistent trade deficit that is driven by the absence of reciprocity in our trade relationships and other harmful policies like currency manipulation and exorbitant value-added taxes (VAT) perpetuated by other countries. Using his IEEPA authority, President Trump will impose a 10% tariff on all countries. This will take effect April 5, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. President Trump will impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline. This will take effect April 9, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. These tariffs will remain in effect until such a time as President Trump determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated.

Today’s IEEPA Order also contains modification authority, allowing President Trump to increase the tariff if trading partners retaliate or decrease the tariffs if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters.

Trump stated this, from Zero Hedge:

April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” Trump says. “For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike. American steel workers, auto workers, farmers and skilled craftsmen -- we have a lot of them here with us today. They really suffered gravely.” “In a few moments, I will sign a historic Executive Order, reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world. Reciprocal. That means they do it to us and we do it to them. Very simple. Can’t get any simpler than that.

The BALL IS IN THEIR COURT.

Negotiating Fair Trade

The United States provided ample forewarning of this trade pivot - see below. If people think these are unfair - that’s their indoctrination towards “free markets” that are NOT FREE. (Bank of America Research)

Other countries are not above “protectionism” as the cool economists say. The United States has not used ALL the TOOLS in their toolkit for decades….so those tools are rusty. Nothing is outdated when it comes to negotiating towards fair. (I’ve heard that word a lot in 50 years from sources trying to pretend that they are victims - while they exploit kindness and generosity and spit contemptuously in private about how they sucker others.)

I’ve also heard this song: “well, Country A will ship to Country X to avoid Tariff A to get Tariff X instead.” As if that is so simple to do ASAP. It takes many moons to get people to play ball as quickly as that - being Country B, C, D, double EE, double XX will ALL be doing the same calculations. So, if they do that instead - the United States and others have plenty of visibility on TRADES, SHIPPING, to see that bargaining and by-pass route as well.

Russia did the same regarding Biden and the European Union regarding their oil after the Ukraine-Russia War started in February 2022. Sanctions (SWIFT denial) and asset seizures - about $400 billion dollars worth - but normal people didn’t grasp the ramifications of that in the New World Order context.

Russia responded immediately with India - likely requiring a little bit of pre-planning - to become a major energy processor and rerouted Russian oil in the deal.

Thus, these two BRICS+ accelerated their own talks - which - it appears - have run into an impasse, regarding a much bigger goal: a separate digital reserve currency operating in duality or supremacy to KING DOLLAR.

Even these two close neighbors took time to reorder their trading finances in full. India, our ally, was helping Russia, its BRICS+ partner, out. Funny how that all works in people’s minds, depending on their politics.

So, wouldn’t it just be easier to lower your tariffs?

Work with your long-time protector - of your sea lanes, your country (in the case of Europe, SE Asia, Australia, even South America), than be a bad ally?

Canada, UK and Europeans appear to be more than willing to become lackeys at the Malthusian hands of the WEF and UN and others in this Globalist game? Or as the BBC put it: “Trump has blown up the world order - and left Europe's leaders scrabbling.”

Scramble then. You’ve exploited 80 years of good will to make a mockery of Western Civilization. IF your European Union was SO STRONG, U.S. tariffs and policies would not be at all an issue. Says a lot how far gone the “British Empire” has sunk. Argentina should take the Falkland Islands back.

This too just pisses off the Wall Street people who hustle their equity position - the rigged casino market of pump and dumpers and conmen and women - that many affluent and lefty retirees are depending on to give them outrageous returns from trillions in funny money printed up across the world.

Everyone had best be looking at their positions - and reevaluate them accordingly. Maybe try looking into U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure investments instead of wild Ponzi schemes abroad.

Estimated hit or miss?

The Epoch Times graphic is generous. But wouldn’t it be step towards rebalancing the world order?

As Epoch noted, this was not undisclosed or undiscussed:

On Feb. 13, the president unveiled the concept, describing it as a “fair and reciprocal plan” for trade by raising U.S. levies to match duties that other nations impose on U.S. products.

He instructed his team to assess and recommend tariffs on countries that impose significant barriers to U.S. products, including tariffs, value-added taxes, and other non-tariff restrictions. The assessment will also consider the foreign exchange policies of America’s trading partners.

Trump’s tariff policies are anticipated to have a significantly broader impact on products, industries, and countries affected by tariffs compared to previous administrations. According to an estimate by consulting firm PwC, the measures could increase U.S. tariff revenues from $76 billion annually to almost $697 billion.

