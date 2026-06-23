TACO Tuesday Memes: Believe the GOYSLOP!
You are getting sleepy! SLEEPY! You must enhance the goy inside you! Harness your inner goy & learn to be always ready to die for Zionistic causes. Even 4-star General Charles Flynn agrees!
Neil 🏴🇬🇧 (PL🏆🏆🏆🏆)@_NeilC__
@Artemisfornow
7:15 AM · Jun 23, 2026 · 178 Views
1 Repost · 18 Likes
Cyborgigy@FrogstarWorld
@Artemisfornow
9:13 AM · Jun 23, 2026 · 79 Views
2 Likes
Bobby Sauce@takenaps
Super Secret Plan Revealed Buckle up and enjoy the show! The super secret operation that definitely exists is moving exactly according to the plan that we trust. It's super secret which is why I'm revealing it to the entire world. Everything not looking like you thought it
5:24 AM · Jun 23, 2026 · 43.1K Views
162 Replies · 409 Reposts · 1.56K Likes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_A._Flynn
Redacted@RedactedNews
🔍GOOGLE SEARCHES OUT OF ISRAEL BEFORE MAJOR SHOOTINGS HAPPEN Governments and intelligence agencies, including the CIA and Mossad, have long planned false flag operations and then directed public attention toward a single individual as the designated villain. These events are
9:11 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 24.3K Views
29 Replies · 387 Reposts · 1.48K Likes
Wall Street Apes@WallStreetApes
Flock Safety Cameras are no longer being used just as license plate readers or traffic safety This flock camera is a playground, there is no traffic to monitor. I found local governments are now just placing Flock cameras in areas where they believe crime risks might be higher
1:58 AM · Jun 23, 2026 · 121K Views
291 Replies · 2.17K Reposts · 5.79K Likes
0lvidadiza@0lvidadiza_
@GubbaHomestead 👀
9:48 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 9.76K Views
3 Replies · 12 Reposts · 79 Likes
Salvador George Cisneros 3rd@3rdSalvador
@GubbaHomestead Pure ownership nothing like it.
10:17 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 11.7K Views
10 Replies · 6 Reposts · 331 Likes
Shelly Wright🟥⬜️🟦@ShellyW66
@dcfpress @ShannonJoyRadio Government's Brand is Crisis all the time...🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
2:38 PM · Jun 23, 2026 · 6 Views
1 Repost · 1 Like