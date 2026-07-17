Surveillance State: This Flock Is For You!See how it took off in 2025. Just in time to install the Surveillance State. Flock is heavily supported by Marc Andreessen (New AI guy inside Trump admin) & Peter Thiel (JD Vance, Epstein Files). Jason PowersJul 17, 20262ShareWide Awake Media@wideawake_mediaIt's scary just how many Flock cameras went up between January 2024 and July 2026. 8:03 AM · Jul 17, 2026 · 62.4K Views109 Replies · 881 Reposts · 2.27K LikesShareLeave a commentSubscribeMarc Andreessen SubstackMy personal Substack. Personal views only. Actually, not even personal views. I don't even know what my personal views are anymore. It doesn't matter. Read anyway!2SharePrevious