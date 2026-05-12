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Lists of things that could be stored inside (Oracle was mentioned above):

Emails

Text messages

Cloud photos/videos

Social media posts/messages

Search history

Browsing history

GPS/location history

Phone metadata

Contact lists

Calendars

Documents/files stored in cloud accounts

Banking and financial records

Credit card transactions

Tax records

Medical records/EHRs

Insurance records

Prescription history

Biometric data

Facial recognition databases

Voice recordings

Smart device/IoT data

Security camera footage

School/student records

Employment records

Utility usage data

Purchase history

Advertising profiles

AI training datasets

Government records

Court/criminal justice records

DNA/genetic data (if uploaded to testing companies or healthcare systems)

Web hosting/database infrastructure for companies and apps

Backups and archived data

Authentication credentials and login systems

These centers and their proponents love to:

Economic hustle and abuse people - we gonna build jobs! (Construction is short term. Datacenters don’t have 100s or 1000s of people working there.)

Coerce the population - take your land, at a fair price.

Intimidate them with lawyers/law/process - hide the contracts, NDAs….

Emotional Abuse - telling the locals they are dumb, lied about environment impacts, guilt trip over national security, jobs, wanting their power resources.

Your overlords are doing to American Citizens what is purported as what Europeans did to the Indian Tribes in 1600-1800s.

They are stealing your land.

Telling you to shut up.

Take it.

AND: what are you gonna do about it?

That’s right - nothing.

Big technology and government entities are not your friends. Oh, some of your classmates and work buddies might be involved with them (meaning their livelihoods are tied to do these things) but they are not interested in what you have to say about that.