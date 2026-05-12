Surveillance Data Centers: NSA Expansion Package with AI & Palantir INSIDE!
Lists of things that could be stored inside (Oracle was mentioned above):
Emails
Text messages
Cloud photos/videos
Social media posts/messages
Search history
Browsing history
GPS/location history
Phone metadata
Contact lists
Calendars
Documents/files stored in cloud accounts
Banking and financial records
Credit card transactions
Tax records
Medical records/EHRs
Insurance records
Prescription history
Biometric data
Facial recognition databases
Voice recordings
Smart device/IoT data
Security camera footage
School/student records
Employment records
Utility usage data
Purchase history
Advertising profiles
AI training datasets
Government records
Court/criminal justice records
DNA/genetic data (if uploaded to testing companies or healthcare systems)
Web hosting/database infrastructure for companies and apps
Backups and archived data
Authentication credentials and login systems
These centers and their proponents love to:
Economic hustle and abuse people - we gonna build jobs! (Construction is short term. Datacenters don’t have 100s or 1000s of people working there.)
Coerce the population - take your land, at a fair price.
Intimidate them with lawyers/law/process - hide the contracts, NDAs….
Emotional Abuse - telling the locals they are dumb, lied about environment impacts, guilt trip over national security, jobs, wanting their power resources.
Your overlords are doing to American Citizens what is purported as what Europeans did to the Indian Tribes in 1600-1800s.
They are stealing your land.
Telling you to shut up.
Take it.
AND: what are you gonna do about it?
That’s right - nothing.
Big technology and government entities are not your friends. Oh, some of your classmates and work buddies might be involved with them (meaning their livelihoods are tied to do these things) but they are not interested in what you have to say about that.