I will never tell you the 2020 election was on the up and up. I’ve seen multiple analyses and watched video from Georgia and Pennsylvania alongside Arizona to Michigan that reflected serious discrepancies and outright criminal acts occurred in 2020 Election cycle. This video below (segment is about Colorado, and Mesa County (which I visited in 2024 and 2025 on unrelated business), and most importantly, the criminal prosecution (and persecution) of Tina Peters.

Tina Peters, along with many others - conservatives that questioned results and were also doing their legally appointed jobs/work (Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, et. al.) - were raked over the coals by the nefarious DOJ and coordinated State Officials after January 6, 2021. This was a coordinated legal and subversion plan to take over the U.S. Government from within.

These people committed MASSIVE crimes - RICO, Obstruction, undoubtedly money laundering as well (ACT BLUE) - and many, have stated this on record through their elected public offices. (State Secretaries of State were captured in their scheming… it was so widespread, that gaslighting and DARVO has been the method to keep people silent.)

Damnable FBI & J6

(It is now known that 274 FBI Agents (not counting CIs (informants)) were on the ground to maneuver good people there for a spirited rally regarding their questioning election results into “trespassing” and “interfering” with a government proceeding charges so the Biden administration could sledgehammer these people with months of incarceration over just being there. (Yes, others were more involved with doing actual damaging of facilities - and also received their criminal sentencing, with enhancements, almost a guarantee by the DC Circuit Court.)

Short Rant on Unitary Power

That same district court that has taken it upon themselves, since January 20, 2025, to block and bully the sitting President from not being able to manage (through his executive orders and Constitutionally delegated powers) the entirety of the U.S. Federal Agency Class (435+ agencies that are effectively appointed at-will employees by through the Office of the President. The Legislative Branch funds and does its own “oversight” but DO NOT have the direct power to fire, only the power to impeach. But the President does. The only court that can even potentially stop that - and that too is a stretch of reality - is the Supreme Court.

The President is also NOT required to spend all the money legally assigned to fund any agency. It makes ZERO SENSE to be required to spend ALL the money frivolously just to give someone a government paycheck that is paid for by TAXES collected on common souls and businesses alike. More pointedly, given the US is well over $37 trillion in debt with outstanding (statutory liabilities tied to Social Security) well over $100 trillion, what fool would swallow the line - he doesn’t get to stop any spending?

EDITORIAL NOTE (5:11 PM 9/26/25) 6-3 ruling on the spending issue above.

Do average people comprehend the full nature of this problem? (A MUST READ.)

Why is US Congress not doing all in their power to get the spending IN LINE with their tax collection powers? And it is not just a Republican or Democrat problem - it is a UNIFIED problem of the DC political and agency whores.

The President, by the way, does not have the power to OPEN the purse. (Article 1)

Section 7 & 8

All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives; but the Senate may propose or concur with Amendments as on other Bills. Every Bill which shall have passed the House of Representatives and the Senate, shall, before it become a Law, be presented to the President of the United States; If he approve he shall sign it… The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States…

The President DOES have the power to close them by firing officers of the government. (Article 2, Section 1, 3)

[He]…will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. [H]e shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States. (MY Emphasis: If you shall commission all the officers, you must be able to de-commission them as well to preserve and protect and defend the Constitution. Any wannabe lawyer should understand that concept.)

(We also know why, sadly, our federal government is not doing their job: maintenance of a failing FIAT monetary system; generating a Wall Street PONZI scheme; and BUYING people off to keep the grist of humanity monkey grinding for the most corrupted souls inside this once robust limited government system. Sometimes, that includes people we generally support.)

Even looking at the abundant natural resource assets the US has, intellectual capacity and fixed properties - which are now ALL in question (GIVEN THAT) we have people SELLING OFF LAND, WATER WAYS, and INFRASTRUCTURE!

I dare anyone to give me a citation directly from the U.S. Constitution - not some retarded legal case - that allows any Court to stop the President from firing anyone in the entirety of the Federal Agency system. It is simple logic: if a President can’t dismiss someone (with or without cause) what power does he actually have to do anything?

President too is beholden, again logically, through the check of impeachment - which - Trump has faced twice, rather erroneously on both counts by a nefarious Congress that needs to be investigated for their own wealth increasing CRIMES. Remember: no one is above the law.

So far as I can see, only one President facing all sorts of hair-brained ways to get him out of office. Lawyers and judges are NOT very smart - or they are VERY SMART. Because this needs to be done to them - to get them in the stocks for RICO-level acts.

If Trump was an actual dictator, and he isn’t, he would just round up all these pathetic jurists and lawyers, and make them disappear, forever. Same with the media….you can’t dictate shit if you don’t have a ever pliant media, military and bureaucracy class. Trump doesn’t have any of them, in the majority, on his side. Thus, he is not a dictator. )

Elections & Consequences

If elections changed anything, they wouldn’t let us have them.

I am sure you’ve heard and taken that quote to heart. The reason it has become so easy to say that is due to the National Security apparatus that inserts itself completely into the election game of who can be the President or not. The problem is manufactured one - not by people protecting the country from any Hitler, Mao or Stalin, or other variation thereof - but people beholden to an internationalist mindset that pays them to keep the status quo of corporate interests, military interests, big technology and surveillance addictive desires.

None of these folks work honestly to maintain a Republic with democratically fair and legitimate elections. Instead, they put their thumbs on the scale, cheat, lie, con and sucker any commoner they can to do their dirty work, ranging from multiple votes to ballot harvesting to destruction of opposition ballots to adding in the right amounts to steal the system.

Sans those methods, the hijacking of a Presidency, impeachment choreography, or the assassination of them, is well within the intelligence community’s bailiwick of tricks. Generally though, the escalatory ladder applies here - the intel community (FBI, CIA, NSA) alongside the legal community (FBI, DOJ), start small, working through lesser people involved in decision execution (falsities and weak scandals leaked snitched to the media-intel class) or carrying out a President’s foreign and domestic policy requests/agenda. These lawyers, cops, bankers, psychological experts and international forces (not all from Russia, even if you still hold that thought) all are trying to whittle away the President’s power to just manage a country well. (Basically seditious conspiracies by self-absorbed, busy bodies with college degrees.)

This IS WHY a prosperous enough country should stay out of international affairs as well. (We should of let Europe rot and ruin itself in World War I and II. We might not of had a WWII at all…) Anyone meddling abroad, or using that as a launch point to attack their home country, should be deported or lose their citizenship along strict (and narrow) lines. (Good luck though with our corrupt Congress getting that through.) Especially, given a country (the US) that has the plentiful natural resources and the broad freedom of action that the Constitution allowed us to build a nationally robust economy. (We proven the ability to do this! It is why good folks came and poisonous ones as well. VETTING matters!)

Only silly internationally-minded fools think it logical to constantly make (and rake over) other places on the globe. (Think Britain here.) But these forces do so out of individual lusts for power and desire for greed, their personal exploitation game - that is congealed into management of an EMPIRE, not to the benefit of a culturally-homogenous country that was once the path of the United States. Again, George Washington forewarned of getting involved abroad.

Internationalists do not care about the good of anyone close by them. These corrupt folks cannot temper their desires. They make the world a damnable place of constant chaos, instead of orderly operation. Thus, wars are always banker’s wars. Just as invasions of ill-tempered illegal migrants are a military tactic, retreaded, for use to destruct a once prosperous country.

