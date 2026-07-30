Space Invaders from the 'Very Best' Cultures Flood Ceuta (Morocco or Spain)
Hordes of brown men coming in. No women. No children. Guess those Europeans want to harem up their women, right? Don't notice this because that reflects a racist attitude.
Ceuta is physically located on the North African coast, colocated with Morocco.
It is considered an autonomous city. Its status as European territory on the African mainland is a colonial legacy; Spain has held Ceuta since the 16th century, well before the modern state of Morocco achieved independence in 1956.