In December 2024, Yoon declared martial law for 6 hours. He accused the opposition of collaborating with North Korean communists and running a "legislative dictatorship."



The National Assembly overturned it. He was impeached. Then removed. His rival Lee Jae-myung now holds power.



Now Yoon faces 8 criminal trials. One resulted in a death sentence last week.

Yet his supporters aren't backing down.



At the January 17th "Freedom University" rally, crowds chanted:



"Not guilty"

"Republic of Korea"

"The real president Yoon Suk-yeol"

"Eliminate the main enemy of the Republic"



These aren't fringe voices. Polls showed 23,000+ at pro-Yoon rallies during his impeachment.



Young conservative men have joined the movement.



Some wave American flags and wear MAGA hats.



South Korea hasn't executed anyone since 1997. But the symbolism matters.



The same pattern keeps emerging globally: leaders who challenge the establishment narrative on communist infiltration get removed through legal machinery, then labeled insurrectionists.



Whether Yoon was right or wrong, the grassroots resistance to his removal tells a different story than the official one.