#1 Become Less Dependent On Your Job

#2 Get Out Of Debt

#3 Reduce Expenses

#4 Purchase Land

#5 Learn To Grow Your Own Food

#6 Find A Reliable Source Of Clean Water

#7 Explore Alternative Energy Sources

#8 Store Supplies

#9 Protect Your Assets With Gold And Silver

#10 Learn Self-Defense

#11 Keep Yourself In Good Physical Condition

#12 Make Deep Connections

Personally, I can say I might had have small parts of the last three, potentially.

I agree substantially with these dozen concepts.

If you don’t get to these early, and repeatedly build on your positioning, such will probably never come to pass.

That’s what occurred in my life. I am to blame.

Find something You Love to do - then its not work

I never became less dependent on my jobbies - now, I am both jobless and homeless. Its all my fault.

I haven’t been too energetic towards fixing it. As #11 (personal health) has gotten worse for me. I don’t breath very well (puffer) and can’t walk very well either: both easily fatigued and a persistent knee injury.

Shoulda been a Biden migrant! (NOT REALLY)

(Now, I’m on the radar as well with the police.) I was kicked out of Stewart Center at Purdue, January 16th, for sleeping in the basement there at 4AM.

5 cops woke me up and told me I was trespassing. It was only about 10 degrees outside. Luckily for me, someone well-met donated enough coffee to get me a hotel stay.

But next time (caught) : back to the joint for me! Or something else…

Just a week later, unbeknownst to me (until now, at 3AM), I got another complaint filed in Lafayette for debt collection. Another civil default judgment but those have been a thing for years now in my life.

DEBT & TAXES

I never got out of debt, that’s thirty years plus - knowing it was a trap all along - now I am somewhere well over 6 figures in arrears (probably $140,000 with $10,000 of accrued fees and interest since late 2021). Student loans, of course. In 2012, I returned to get an MBA at Valpo. I thought it might help secure better job after my long trek from prison to paperboy to pauper.

I could just become a USAID grifter…oh wait, that job was supposed to be downsized. Until lefty judges came in…from multiple states (Rhode Island).

State Of New York Et Al V Trump Doge Temporary Restraining Order Memo 2025 628KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I shoulda just worked for the gubermint to topple other governments.

Get Frugal Baby!

Numbers 3 and 4 rely on frugality, budgeting and appropriate risk-taking. (Getting real estate that meets needs and can be turned into an income stream - rentals or making food for sale. Course, once again, those pesky FED bureaucrats can be up your ass about the latter (Amish milk farm in PA); and have to get their cut of property taxes from your ownership in the former.

Number 5 needs some lessons (trial and error) and willingness to invest one’s time to get the soil prepped and continued personal toil (or your family’s) to assure the crops actually grow! Start small - and grow into the process.

Supplies Aplenty

Numbers 6 through 8 feed off the prior five points. Once the stability and resources are in place, then the specifics can be hammered in. Making energy is a great concept - not something most people want to go into without knowledge to guide them to the right choices.

Lock In & Load Up

Numbers 9 and 10 run into the government again. Number 10 - you can train up. Gun up. (But can we drone up? Surveil up?)

Numbers 11 and 12 go hand in hand as well. Having a good family and close friends can destress your life. With good family, good food, stable resources, the good health can likely follow from an ample protein-first diet. Limited carbs (aside from what is needed to work from) and good fats aplenty. Dietary lifestyle is so driven by secure food access - and a willingness to control urges and impulses.

Failure as Poetic Justice

Problem solving is difficult as one must leave aside all ego, notions and emotions on how things should look on the way towards the solution. Most (myself, in particular here) are not always capable enough to do those things. Ego is the Enemy - I opened my book just released with this quote:

“We know where we want to end up: success. We want to matter. Wealth and recognition and reputation are nice too. We want it all…This is the thinking that creates the Faustian bargain that turns most clean ambition into shameless addiction…because no one ever said, reflecting on the whole of someone’s life, ‘Man, the monstrous ego was worth it.’” ― Ego Is the Enemy, Ryan Holiday

I can see all those things Michael Snyder laid out as highly practical and achievable with adequate focus on the goals to self-sufficiency, stability and abundancy.

I’ve seen many lists before such as these. We all have.

The how is always the thing. Does one let outside forces (external locus of control) dominate one’s own efforts (internal locus of control)?

In my review here, I let my history prior to adulthood cloud my decision-making such as it was in my 20s. I let those inconvenient aspects of all our lives rankle me as I used alcohol and wasted time and what little money I ever acquired towards fruitless things.

(When you are poor - every nickel is important. I have seen that adopting a wealth mindset is key. The world is plentiful if you just ask God for the answers.)

Remember: By age 28-29, I was locked up for 27 months. I spent 6 1/2 years delivering papers nightly. This right after about 10 months of fighting to move my probation from Indianapolis to Lowell, Indiana to be with my mom and aunt.

Shortly after I got approved for this move, my mom was Stage 2 cancer, and it got handled just as all our finances went to hell in handbasket. My mom filed for bankruptcy in 2009 - as everyone else got hosed by the Great Financial Crisis.

I buried by mom in June 2011 with her only checks ever received from Social Security. (She was 59; I applied for emergency benefits in January. She had sold her life insurance in 2004 to help me get out of Indianapolis.)

Game over, man!

We were never a wealthy family or even middle class. Working poor.

My mom ran a consignment shop for 20 years. Dad went to the joint too - apple meet tree - and so set the bar really, really low for me to further under achieve.

But my mom and I had fun scraping by throughout the 1980s and 90s and right up until her death. I managed to do so too for the remainder of the 2010s.

Los Endos

I’ve held enough jobs in life. I don’t see the point of acquiring another one - where garnishment and misery will be to the end of my days.

Writing though is for the ELITE; or near elite. For the well-off as journalists routinely come from higher status or have their benefactor to support their musings. Or get to easy street through a willingness to propagandize or work intelligence for their corrupt governments. These folks SET the narrative that most will swallow without much, if any, debate.

If one leaves anything of written noteworthiness behind, the public will stumble upon them many years hence. They will ask who inspired them or what did they know or where did they even come from.

Some will see their musings as based in poor understanding of the world.

And to the dustbin of history they will go.