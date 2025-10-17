Real Estate in Aug 2016 held by Maria Carmela Afan

In the indictment, a condo property at 2655 Bush Street #212, was to be apart of asset forfeiture and seizure. The FORMER resident (who is not indicted or connected to Smartmatic’s operations) is however tangentially entangled in this affair.

Maria Afan is the niece of Juan Andres Donato Bautista, the indicted Pilipino Chair of the Commission on Elections that Smartmatic sold $175 million in election equipment to, and allegedly banked and laundered substantial sums off those sales in illegal activities, according to the DOJ.

Link to this tweet: https://archive.is/7MeDn#selection-1584.0-1891.14

Link: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/804346/2016-elections-most-credible-survey-says

Pride Goeth before the fall of said Uncle.

This Bush Street property in question was sold on August 31, 2016. Just 22 days after her pride tweet.

Did Maria Carmela Afan pay for this property (on August 31, 2016) with monies that her Uncle (Bautista) or Smartmatic outlayed to her?

Did she just occupy the residence for her Uncle or Smartmatic?

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2655-Bush-St-212-San-Francisco-CA-94115/241585970_zpid/

Afan, the niece of Andy Bautista, Philippines Elections under Indictment in Florida. She held the SF property in her care as it went to market in 2016-7.

Carmela has been heavy into Iron Man and Marathon training for over 15 years. Living in San Fran, at one time (she appears to be in Singapore, working for LinkedIN now for a number of years), she connected deep into the tech craze, working it appears at Lever (prior to 2017), a recruiting operation (LinkedIn 2016 write up on their business). Below are key archived and active accounts found on Maria Carmela Afan a.ka. Maria Elana Afan a.k.a. Iya Afan.

https://archive.is/1BUwm

https://archive.is/1BUwm#selection-2365.0-2501.79 - Mortgage info )above)

https://archive.is/DarKR

https://archive.is/YQyMv

https://archive.is/HNIAR

https://archive.is/W0qTh

https://archive.is/csljR

https://archive.is/eHUBY

https://x.com/_maria_carmela

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mafan : Senior Relationship Manager, Talent Solutions at Linkedin (Since 2017)

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/halogen-foundation-x-linkedin-social-impact-fireside-chat-iya-afan-gvc8c ( Iya Afan a.k.a. Maria Carmela Afan )

https://medium.com/@_maria_carmela/followers

https://www.blogger.com/profile/06469366351779782022

Alleged Education of MCF/IF:

Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary’S College of California

Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business

Université Paris Sorbonne (Paris Iv) (2005-2005)

American University of Paris (2005-2005 Share

In 2021, Iya Afan appears to have left for Asia for good. This coincided with heat applied onto Smartmatic from the 2020 Election cycle. The Bush Street apartment was put up for rent (January 22, 2021), then pulled off the market, just 8 days later. Little activity - being now under a potential seizure order - has occurred.

Pilipino Bautista Election-Wife-Money Affair

Unfortunately for Andy Bautista, his ex-wife (Patricia ‘Tisha’ Cruz-Bautista) didn’t see the definition of pride being applicable to Andy. About one year after his niece’s tweet, revelations about a 1 billion peso largesse held by Bautista (in 35 accounts), made the media rounds. Exactly one year from Iya Afan tweet, Andy was counterclaiming on his wife, accusing her of robbery and theft and whatever else he could think of to shift the blame back to his soon-to-be ex-wife.

From the DOJ’s indictment release, the overlap in time explains the inclusion of the apartment and reflects how a slush fund came from over invoicing 2016 election that niece Maria Afan was (in August 2016) was so proud of:

The superseding indictment charges SGO Corporation Limited—which, together with the entities within its corporate structure, is commonly known as “Smartmatic” or the “Smartmatic Group”—as well as three of its executives and the former Chairman of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of the Republic of the Philippines. The four individuals were initially indicted in August 2024. According to the superseding indictment, between 2015 and 2018, Roger Alejandro Piñate Martinez, 50, a Venezuelan citizen residing in Boca Raton, and Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 64, of Davie, together with others, caused at least $1 million in bribes to be paid to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 61, the former Chairman of COMELEC. The bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business from COMELEC, including the release of favorable value added tax (VAT) reimbursements and other contractual payments for the benefit of SGO Corporation Limited and its affiliates. To finance the bribes, the co-conspirators allegedly created a slush fund by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine supplied for the 2016 Philippine elections. To conceal the corrupt payments, they used coded language, created fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements, and routed transactions through bank accounts in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including within the Southern District of Florida.

