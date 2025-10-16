Share

Case 1:24-cr-20343-KMW

SMARTMATIC: SGO CORPORATION LIMITED

The Wall Street Journal write up is quite a lack of an INDICTMENT:

The Justice Department added the parent company of Smartmatic, SGO Corporation Ltd., as a defendant in a criminal case earlier filed in Miami federal court against three Smartmatic executives. While employers face punishment for the misconduct of employees, criminal indictments of companies are rare. Corporations generally try to settle with prosecutors to avoid a trial and resume doing business. (My emphasis.)

Yes, the allegedly corrupt voting machine provider, that ran a complex global scheme through several countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines) should get right back at business!

It should be noted, Smartmatic v. Mike Lindell was handled on 9/26/25. (Much like last year when after the initial indictment of Smartmatic employees, settlements talks were being rushed through so Newsmax (due to its forthcoming IPO, since completed) could turn the page and close out any lawsuit.

Smartmatic USA is not SGO Corporation Limited. But appears to be fair game.

One will find the same actors (Roger Pinate, et.al) are tied to both and are in this superseding indictment. The corporate structure is protecting them - because these, are different, if connected entities.

Lindell needs this agent to testify: Special Agent Almeida. That appears on the Docket at #261. [Edited at 7PM on 10/16/2025)

Decision Pending

Back to $ Laundering: SGO Indictment in Florida

From the newly dropped SMARTMATIC (SGO) Indictment published on 10/16/25:

SGO CORPORATION LIMITED, a/k/a, “Smartmatic,” (”SGO”), headquartered in the United Kingdom, provided election voting machines and related services. The SGO corporate structure included entities, individually and collectively, commonly referred to as “Smartmatic,” “SMMT,” or “Smartmatic Group.” This included, among others: a wholly owned subsidiary organized under the laws of The Netherlands (”Smartmatic International”); a wholly owned indirect subsidiary incorporated in Delaware and registered in Florida, with an address in Boca Raton, Florida (”SMMT USA”); a wholly owned indirect subsidiary organized under the laws of and operated in the Philippines (”SMMT Philippines”), and a joint venture controlled by Smartmatic (”SMMT-TIM 2016”). SGO was a “person,”…

Vendor A, an entity whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was a company based in Taiwan that manufactured hardware for electronic products for Smartmatic. Vendor A partnered with an SGO subsidiary to form the joint venture SMMT-TIM 2016 that bid on and was awarded contracts to supply voting machines to the Philippines for its 2016 elections. Vendor A was an “agent” of a domestic concern as that term is used in the FCPA, Title 15, United States Code, Sections 78dd-(2)(a) and (h)(l). Vendor A-Executive, an individual whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was an executive and owner of Vendor A. Vendor A-Executive was an “agent” of a domestic concern as that term is used in the FCPA, Title 15, United States Code, Sections 78dd-(2)(a) and (h)(l ). Baumann Enterprises Limited (”Baumann”) was a foreign shell company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands in or around 2010. JUAN ANDRES DONATO BAUTISTA, as well as two relatives, owned and were beneficial owners of Baumann. BAUTISTA owned and exercised control over Baumann and its bank account in Singapore ending in 2411 (”Baumann Bank Account 2411 “). Shell Company X, an entity whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was a foreign shell company incorporated in Anguilla in or around 2014. Vendor A-Executive owned and exercised control over Shell Company X and its bank account in Hong Kong ending in 271- 838 (”Hong Kong Bank Account 271-838”). Shell Company Y, an entity whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was a foreign shell company incorporated in Brunei in or around 2011. A relative of Vendor A-Executive was listed as a director of Shell Company Y and the primary account user for Shell Company Y’s bank account in Hong Kong. Vendor A-Executive owned and exercised control over Shell Company Y and its bank account in Hong Kong ending in 796-838 (”Hong Kong Bank Account 796-838”).

…

21. In total, in or around and between 2015 and 2016, SMMT-TIM 2016 and SMMT Philippines won bids for Contracts 1, 2, and 3 worth a total approximate value of 8,518,813 ,380.96 Philippine pesos (approximately $182,351,868.44 U.S. dollars) to supply COMELEC with voting machines and related services for the May 2016 elections in the Philippines for President, Vice President, and other official positions.

22. The revenue obtained by SMMT-TIM 2016 for the May 2016 Philippine elections contracts flowed to SGO and was included in SGO’s financial statements.

COUNT l Conspiracy to Violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (18 u.s.c. § 371)

1. The General Allegations section of this Superseding Indictment is re-alleged and incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

2. Beginning in or around May 2015, and continuing through in or around February 2018, in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, in the Southern District of Florida, and elsewhere, the defendants,

ROGER ALEJANDRO PINATE MARTINEZ, JORGE MIGUEL VASQUEZ, and SGO CORPORATION LIMITED, a/k/a “Smartmatic,” did knowingly and willfully, that is, with the intent to further the objects of the conspiracy, combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other and with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to commit an offense against the United States, that is:

a. being a domestic concern, and an officer, director, employee, and agent of a domestic concern, and a stockholder thereof acting on behalf of a domestic concern, to willfully and corruptly make use of the mails and means and instrumentalities of interstate commerce in furtherance of an offer, payment, promise to pay, and authorization of the payment of money…

Purpose of the Conspiracy

3. It was a purpose of the conspiracy for ROGER ALEJANDRO PINATE MARTINEZ, JORGE MIGUEL VASQUEZ, SGO, and their co-conspirators to offer, promise to pay, and pay bribes to JUAN ANDRES DONATO BAUTISTA, a Philippine government official, in order to obtain and retain business from COMELEC, including the release of favorable value added tax (”VAT”) payments and contractual payments for the benefit of SGO, Smartmatic International, SMMT USA, SMMT-TIM 2016, SMMT Philippines, Vendor A, and others. It was further a purpose of the conspiracy to conceal the bribe payments, proceeds, and funds related to the corrupt scheme.

