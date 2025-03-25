So, my commenters gave some advice: and I took it. Rooms are 12 x 12’.

Learning to manipulate features in SmartDraw. Got enough down - but it is not as easy or as good as Autocad LT is to my rusty operating skills.

But for online - and free - its a start.

Layout on 1st floor with 36 rooms at 12x12. 2nd through 4th floors, one would put 2 more rooms in. Giving a grand total of 150 rooms plus auxiliary areas for vending, laundry, HVAC, storage of cleaning and maintenance equipment.

Each floor is 60’ x 144’, interior walls, roughly. (Note: I know the toilets reversed and a laptop and TV strayed. The Group, Copy, and Paste and Flip commands made somehow didn’t quite complete without a hitch. Operator error.)

But design is but one thing. Now, would anyone stay here? At what occupancy rate? And could you even attempt to finance this? The answers - well, an estimation - was done using GROK off Twitter. Its a start - not an end.

GROK

Prompt first - which I could have done better, but its a starting point:

Indianapolis Tax Rate — just put in $17.25M for starters ( Link )

Can one Make Any Profit off this?

Scenarios off Bonds - Financing this project 100% with basic costs

#1 Minimum to cover the bond and property taxes…but can’t meet utilities

Can pay bond with Property Taxes included. Pay Utilities at $53.17 per night - without locale taxes (INDY has that surcharge added in. Monthly Rental Rate?)

To actually pay someone to operate this place, I included the $375,000/year. This would be like $65k for 4 employees and a Maintenance guy at $80k - if you are lucky… leaving a whole $55,000 for other incidentals.

And this is not including property acquisition…. or profit to whomever decided to take on the hassle.

Occupancy rates, getting a better deal on property taxes, getting seed money (from an ANGEL INVESTOR).

Nonetheless, this would be a hard sell to anyone on these facts alone.

If you make these family townhomes, does it improve? Upgrade furnishings?

I am sure you all are experts at this. I am not a real estate dude. AT ALL. But it looks pretty damn hard to get these places handled at a low enough price point for individual living.

Rough Example - maybe others can dig into Grok and see how you make money off this?

