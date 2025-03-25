SmartDraw with Grok Estimations
Just wanted to look at some things. Not a project to take.
So, my commenters gave some advice: and I took it. Rooms are 12 x 12’.
Learning to manipulate features in SmartDraw. Got enough down - but it is not as easy or as good as Autocad LT is to my rusty operating skills.
But for online - and free - its a start.
Layout on 1st floor with 36 rooms at 12x12. 2nd through 4th floors, one would put 2 more rooms in. Giving a grand total of 150 rooms plus auxiliary areas for vending, laundry, HVAC, storage of cleaning and maintenance equipment.
Each floor is 60’ x 144’, interior walls, roughly. (Note: I know the toilets reversed and a laptop and TV strayed. The Group, Copy, and Paste and Flip commands made somehow didn’t quite complete without a hitch. Operator error.)
But design is but one thing. Now, would anyone stay here? At what occupancy rate? And could you even attempt to finance this? The answers - well, an estimation - was done using GROK off Twitter. Its a start - not an end.
GROK
Prompt first - which I could have done better, but its a starting point:
Indianapolis Tax Rate — just put in $17.25M for starters (Link)
Can one Make Any Profit off this?
Scenarios off Bonds - Financing this project 100% with basic costs
#1 Minimum to cover the bond and property taxes…but can’t meet utilities
Can pay bond with Property Taxes included. Pay Utilities at $53.17 per night - without locale taxes (INDY has that surcharge added in. Monthly Rental Rate?)
To actually pay someone to operate this place, I included the $375,000/year. This would be like $65k for 4 employees and a Maintenance guy at $80k - if you are lucky… leaving a whole $55,000 for other incidentals.
And this is not including property acquisition….or profit to whomever decided to take on the hassle.
Occupancy rates, getting a better deal on property taxes, getting seed money (from an ANGEL INVESTOR).
Nonetheless, this would be a hard sell to anyone on these facts alone.
If you make these family townhomes, does it improve? Upgrade furnishings?
I am sure you all are experts at this. I am not a real estate dude. AT ALL. But it looks pretty damn hard to get these places handled at a low enough price point for individual living.