So I was testing out a free online drawing program, SmartDraw.

I made 10 rooms, 10’ x 10’, with about 90% of what one needs to get by. There would be a commons area (for storage lockers, laundry room, vending area) inside a large warehouse - under 24x7 surveillance. The rooms would not be like that - but since this is a low-rent idea…it would attract a certain clientele.

As one might notice, I couldn’t get the Mini-frig (Yellow) or the microwave (Red) rotated - couldn’t find the grasp-to-rotate tool.

The blue counter would have the Refrigerator under it and the Microwave on top. The hot water heater would be mini-size, and therefore, one could garner storage above it - or maybe, put up a flat screen there. Those are so cheap, and in all hotels, come standard.

One put in a folding door on the bathroom. Could be a pocket door as well.

This was an iteration….just seeing what one can do with Smartdraw.

Reason I tried the program: my old AutoCAD 2017 wouldn’t load up…. registry issues on the computer. I’ll fiddle with that problem later.

Lastly, in Smartdraw, I could duplicate these entire mini-rooms and move them one at a time - but moving them, in groups of five, as a BLOCK to points thereafter, became a challenge in their ONLINE program.

Anyways, doodling on Sunday, a day of rest.

Cheers!