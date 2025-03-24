SmartDraw: A 10'x10' Mini Hotel?
SmartDraw has some built-in tools - but takes a bit of time to get the hang of. Zoom function is a bit to too touchy.
So I was testing out a free online drawing program, SmartDraw.
I made 10 rooms, 10’ x 10’, with about 90% of what one needs to get by. There would be a commons area (for storage lockers, laundry room, vending area) inside a large warehouse - under 24x7 surveillance. The rooms would not be like that - but since this is a low-rent idea…it would attract a certain clientele.
As one might notice, I couldn’t get the Mini-frig (Yellow) or the microwave (Red) rotated - couldn’t find the grasp-to-rotate tool.
The blue counter would have the Refrigerator under it and the Microwave on top. The hot water heater would be mini-size, and therefore, one could garner storage above it - or maybe, put up a flat screen there. Those are so cheap, and in all hotels, come standard.
One put in a folding door on the bathroom. Could be a pocket door as well.
This was an iteration….just seeing what one can do with Smartdraw.
Reason I tried the program: my old AutoCAD 2017 wouldn’t load up…. registry issues on the computer. I’ll fiddle with that problem later.
Lastly, in Smartdraw, I could duplicate these entire mini-rooms and move them one at a time - but moving them, in groups of five, as a BLOCK to points thereafter, became a challenge in their ONLINE program.
Anyways, doodling on Sunday, a day of rest.
Interesting program, but one needs to register... In terms of your project, why SO complicated and SPACIOUS?? For people who like small spaces capsule hotel might be enough:
https://www.tsunagujapan.com/the-complete-guide-to-japanese-capsule-hotels/
well, in America that would be only for those who do not breathe any more...
Ted's place was 10'x14'.