https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/two-billboards-new-york-capture-conflict-our-time

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn this thing called life. Electric word, life, it means a mighty long struggle in time. A world of never ending corruption and abuse.

So when you call up that AI at Datacenter #0U812, machining everything, GO CRAZY! (Apologies to Prince and the Revolution —need one of those - for using their lyrics (and butchering in mine.)