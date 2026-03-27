As many have thought, appropriately, the Epstein scandal De Rothschild is to keep us occupied with the past while the BADDIES (many of the same folks in past and the present and the future) move their 2030 AGENDA forward. But the only way to get normal people to see these “Epstein people” as the bad actors they are, in the now - is to show their criminal schemes in the past.

ALL GOOD THINGS….

So Epstein is that conduit. EVIDENCE is something you don’t ignore. AND you don’t during the window of opportunity you have to glean details and show these to the AMERICAN and WORLD PUBLIC AT-LARGE.

The power to erase information (Hillary Clinton, anyone) from one’s viewing or get rid of an inconvenient person (⬆⬆⬆⬆⬆⬆⬆) in the story before they talk too much, is of course, an activity - but it is not EVIDENCE that can been viewed. (Remember the WEINER laptop - how’s that going for us?)

You can’t convince a rather average person of any criminal wrongdoing until you connect all the dots - and can present them A to Z. Thereafter, if they don’t get it:

They are too mentally deficient ( D efective brain)

They are too invested in their narrative ( I deological, E gotistical)

They are too incentivized to maintain their position ( R ewarded)

They are too compromised by threats-connections to the problem ( C oerced)

Thus, too RICED to be of use to talk to about anything.

So, when I spend my time on the Epstein Files, write up information showing $25M, $45M, $500M or $22B!!! (in Volume 1) flowing to or through Epstein, or he has documents to such important transactions, its not because I am gonna investigate, and then get the ability to prosecute these crimes. (I DREAM!)

Its to let you SEE these SCANDALS - long after JE PDF was convicted of what should have been 60 COUNTS!!! of depraved sexual behavior continued, unabated. On TOP, of all the other shit one is digging up.

It why for posterity I am working on the Teacher, Trader, Swindler, Epstein for immediate release (April-June 2026). There is MUCH MORE - visual evidence - and all the links provided to the source docs/ DOJ Reference Number.

What more can one do to provide the A to Z for normal people?

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It took more than a decade in court - for a JPMorgan civil suit against Epstein to settle. That was by design - as Jeffrey was long departed, but did he actually DIE? - to push the story out the news cycle past the average Normie’s thinking span - which is about the length of a Tweet (Musk, Epstein-connected) or a TikTok (Oracle =Ellison, $45M from Epstein to Ellison’s Foundation).

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) gets intro-ed to Jeffrey Epstein from Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn).

Does one not see how this is going?

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Set a Course For the Epstein FILES MAXIMUM WARP! THEN…KNOW YOUR ENEMY!

“This isn’t just about ‘the network’ anymore. It’s about preventing the complete, utter annihilation of everything it means to be human. They’re not just trying to control us; they’re trying to remake us. To turn us into livestock, managed by AI, for their own extended, twisted existence.”

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