https://ecf.flsd.uscourts.gov/doc1/051128847181 (GOV EXHIBITS)
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/69192558/united-states-v-routh/?filed_after=&filed_before=&entry_gte=&entry_lte=&order_by=desc
Ryan Wesley Routh: A Profile of a Political Patsy Programmed up by CIA Propaganda
Shots rang out again nearby the 45th President. Oh, it was another assassination attempt by a conspiracy that involves most obviously the billionaire backed, Central Intelligence Agency media from far left (MSNBC) to middle of the road right (FOX). Ryan Welsey Routh was taken into custody after a chase. He gave up willingly -
