Yes, this is like shooting fish in a barrel at the moment. There is plenty (PLENTY) to unpack regarding the relationship of ONE Jeffrey Epstein with the MOST famous banking interests of Europe over the last 300 years. Those interests - which later had a large hand in creating Israeli State through the Balfour Declaration - cannot be ignored or underestimated in significance to the CURRENT WORLD Geopolitics that are spinning up faster and faster. [Source Doc]

LORD Jacob Rothschild’s Letter & Family (9/17/15)

Jacob Rothschild Letter, background & James, a son

Lord Jacob Rothschild was an investment banker at N&M Rothschild until 1980- imagine that - and has some disputes with other Rothschild-ian cousins and their usage of the family name in doing banking business. ENTER Jeffrey.

It has been a cornerstone of our family's policy that our respective interests should be identified by a prefix. We therefore object strongly to the investment holding company Paris Orleans changing its name to Rothschild & Co without such a prefix. Lord Rothschild and Sir Evelyn de Rothschild were both asked in May 2013 to give their views on the differences between the Edmond de Rothschild Group and the two Rothschild banks - NM Rothschild & Sons Limited and Banque Rothschild. Attached to this letter is the opinion which we gave to your chosen Arbitrator and which gave our views as to why we thought a prefix was called for. Share The good name of Rothschild has already been badly damaged by the open disagreement between the two French Rothschild groups…[My emphasis.] Click to go to Linked Email

Ruemmler & Payments to THIEL associates

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01156163.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01090698.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01156167.pdf - Mongolia Investment for EDRH Fund

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00629552.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00582812.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01784785.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00305391.pdf Jeffrey’s contact info on Kathy Ruemmler

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02391492.pdf Ruemmler sharing her displeasure over L&W compensation & commitment.

https://www.csvllp.com/virginia-tent-bio - Editing NPA Document

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%208/EFTA00027019.pdf - Leon Black & Southern Trust Company (Epstein) MONEY FLOW

Epstein was labeled a CONSULTANT for Latham by former Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler, who would get Deloitte to handle payments back through a BANK to Epstein for the $25,000,000 tied to Edmond de Rothschild Holdings (EDRH) agreement he was given in October 2015.

International Lawyer Virginia Tent worked at Latham & Watkins in 2015 right alongside EPSTEIN close buddy Kathryn Ruemmler in White Collar Defense. The above document reflects Tent’s work on a Non-Prosecution Agreement for EDRH that her likeliest boss, Ruemmler, being a very close email friend of Epstein for a decade (helping Maxwell too), likely oversaw Tent’s work directly.

Click to link: Judge Robert Sweet, Ruemmler notified Epstein about

LEON BLACK PAYING EPSTEIN’S SOUTHERN TRUST

SOUTHERN TRUST INVESTS IN VALAR - THIEL/PAYPAL GUYS

Efta00027019 Money Flows To Epstein Etal 537KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click to go to AUM 13F page

Click to go to DOJ EMAIL PDF

www.valar.com a.k.a. Thiel Epstein Fund

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00810239.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00810510.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00885177.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00609489.pdf