DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
4h

There are real strengths in this piece that shouldn’t be dismissed.

The documentation around Epstein’s post-conviction role as a “consultant,” the continued access he had to elite legal and financial circles, and the correspondence involving Kathryn Ruemmler are all worth serious scrutiny. The broader point—that Epstein was treated as useful long after he should have been radioactive—comes through clearly and is supported by record evidence.

At the same time, invoking the Rothschild name carries historical baggage that can lead readers to conclusions the evidence here doesn’t actually support. Because that name has long been used as a stand-in for vague ideas of hidden Jewish or financial power, some readers may walk away inferring a broader ethnic or religious conspiracy rather than a specific pattern of elite legal and financial impunity. That risks obscuring the strongest part of the argument, which is about institutions and professional networks, not bloodlines or dynasties.

The case against Epstein’s enablers is strongest when it stays tightly focused on who did what, when, and through which legal or financial mechanisms. Once the narrative drifts toward symbolic families or centuries-long influence, it invites interpretations that are both unnecessary and historically loaded—and it gives critics an easy way to dismiss otherwise valid questions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Powers
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture