Rothschild's GOOD Name: Refurbished by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with Kathryn Ruemmler bank tricks. Peter Theil connected associates get EPSTEIN TRUST MONEY!!!
The interconnections GROW DEEPER. 3 Peter Thiel Associates taking money from a convicted pedophile right up to 2019.
Yes, this is like shooting fish in a barrel at the moment. There is plenty (PLENTY) to unpack regarding the relationship of ONE Jeffrey Epstein with the MOST famous banking interests of Europe over the last 300 years. Those interests - which later had a large hand in creating Israeli State through the Balfour Declaration - cannot be ignored or underestimated in significance to the CURRENT WORLD Geopolitics that are spinning up faster and faster. [Source Doc]
LORD Jacob Rothschild’s Letter & Family (9/17/15)
Lord Jacob Rothschild was an investment banker at N&M Rothschild until 1980- imagine that - and has some disputes with other Rothschild-ian cousins and their usage of the family name in doing banking business. ENTER Jeffrey.
It has been a cornerstone of our family's policy that our respective interests should be identified by a prefix. We therefore object strongly to the investment holding company Paris Orleans changing its name to Rothschild & Co without such a prefix.
Lord Rothschild and Sir Evelyn de Rothschild were both asked in May 2013 to give their views on the differences between the Edmond de Rothschild Group and the two Rothschild banks - NM Rothschild & Sons Limited and Banque Rothschild. Attached to this letter is the opinion which we gave to your chosen Arbitrator and which gave our views as to why we thought a prefix was called for.
The good name of Rothschild has already been badly damaged by the open disagreement between the two French Rothschild groups…[My emphasis.]
Ruemmler & Payments to THIEL associates
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01156163.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01090698.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01156167.pdf - Mongolia Investment for EDRH Fund
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00629552.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00582812.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01784785.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00305391.pdf Jeffrey’s contact info on Kathy Ruemmler
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02391492.pdf Ruemmler sharing her displeasure over L&W compensation & commitment.
https://www.csvllp.com/virginia-tent-bio - Editing NPA Document
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%208/EFTA00027019.pdf - Leon Black & Southern Trust Company (Epstein) MONEY FLOW
Epstein was labeled a CONSULTANT for Latham by former Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler, who would get Deloitte to handle payments back through a BANK to Epstein for the $25,000,000 tied to Edmond de Rothschild Holdings (EDRH) agreement he was given in October 2015.
International Lawyer Virginia Tent worked at Latham & Watkins in 2015 right alongside EPSTEIN close buddy Kathryn Ruemmler in White Collar Defense. The above document reflects Tent’s work on a Non-Prosecution Agreement for EDRH that her likeliest boss, Ruemmler, being a very close email friend of Epstein for a decade (helping Maxwell too), likely oversaw Tent’s work directly.
Tent is a LGBTQ advocate (page 33). AND won an LGBTQ award for her work out of the NEW YORK office - where EPSTEIN also resided. Tent GOT sloppy on her LinkedIn - as she still shows a Latham & Watkins linkage.
LEON BLACK PAYING EPSTEIN’S SOUTHERN TRUST
SOUTHERN TRUST INVESTS IN VALAR - THIEL/PAYPAL GUYS
www.valar.com a.k.a. Thiel Epstein Fund
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00810239.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00810510.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00885177.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00609489.pdf
There are real strengths in this piece that shouldn’t be dismissed.
The documentation around Epstein’s post-conviction role as a “consultant,” the continued access he had to elite legal and financial circles, and the correspondence involving Kathryn Ruemmler are all worth serious scrutiny. The broader point—that Epstein was treated as useful long after he should have been radioactive—comes through clearly and is supported by record evidence.
At the same time, invoking the Rothschild name carries historical baggage that can lead readers to conclusions the evidence here doesn’t actually support. Because that name has long been used as a stand-in for vague ideas of hidden Jewish or financial power, some readers may walk away inferring a broader ethnic or religious conspiracy rather than a specific pattern of elite legal and financial impunity. That risks obscuring the strongest part of the argument, which is about institutions and professional networks, not bloodlines or dynasties.
The case against Epstein’s enablers is strongest when it stays tightly focused on who did what, when, and through which legal or financial mechanisms. Once the narrative drifts toward symbolic families or centuries-long influence, it invites interpretations that are both unnecessary and historically loaded—and it gives critics an easy way to dismiss otherwise valid questions.