I never did linked Dr. Michael Baden with Dr. Lindsey Baden. For one, the latter got on my radar ONLY about a year after the former did his slip-shod observation of an autopsy on the Notorious PDF, Jeffrey Epstein. The former, Dr. Michael Baden was overlooked completely by me. Only a few hours ago, Zero Hedge clicked on my two-cycle brain pan to see this connection. AND IT FITS.

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Jeffrey Epstein’s brother hired famed pathologist Michael Baden to observe the autopsy. “Baden served for decades as a member of the New York State Correction Medical Review Board, an entity responsible for reviewing deaths of inmates in custody,” the Miami Herald reports. “Baden has conducted more than 20,000 autopsies including reviewing those of former President John F. Kennedy, and civil rights leaders the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers.”

Now, I found it interesting in Dr. Densen-Gerber’s obit that one child, Sarah, was identified as an MD, while Lindsey, was by then an MD, but not identified as one.

So what? Well: here’s my new diagram:

I have discussed Dr. Lindsey Baden in great detail - and his connections to the ENTIRE COVID-19 Plot. He is apart of so much of this - as he appears in Fauci’s FOIA emails and deeply connected to Moderna and Gates Foundation money.

We now know Jeffrey was deeply involved with Project Molecule and Boris Nikolic and Gates were very close in that entire project/scheme. Nikolic was back-up executor, but that was very likely some sort of distraction to get focus on Epstein, and disregard the passing of Dr. Kary Mullis, who died 3 days prior, was and has been generally ignored.

( One cannot reach and say, it was foul play. But Mullis was not that old - and pneumonia in August seems a bit odd for a cause of death.)

Gates was involved with funding Brigham’s with $5M dollars in March 2020. Surgisphere was key to poisoning studies on both HCQ and Ivermectin as “Dr. Sapan Desai” published with Dr. Mandeep Mehra, who knows Dr. Lindsey Baden being in the same hospital network:

MULTIPLE WINS IS MY NEW THEORY

Getting rid of Epstein, but not really, got the public distracted while the COVID Operation in the Fall of 2019 was on, full tilt. Gates investment in vaccines, Event 201, Fauci talking vaccines at the Milken Institute, Trump’s executive order on new vaccine development, BlackRock going direct INFLATION plan, and CEOs leaving in droves from their posts because…they knew something big was coming.

Getting rid of Mullis, assured that PCR could be misused to create fear and provided Fauci a certain sick revenge against his most vocal critic.

Lindsey Baden worked with Mandeep Mehra, who published with a doctor facing 3 malpractice lawsuits, and now has no license. Yet, nothing really came of Dr. Sapan Desai’s destruction of medical research and publications field. Baden pushed Remdesivir on a podcast with his boss Eric Rubin, and even did a podcast with Dr. Fauci. Baden hates Trump with a passion as well.

Gates and company got the Pandemic spoils. Got Trump out of office for a spell. Epstein likely got the sick pleasure of watching millions suffer from COVID lockdowns while he’s on some other island or in Israel.

There is more - but my brain is hurting from this crap.

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You Can’t Make This SHIT UP.