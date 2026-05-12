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Resources Curse: ROI is not the end all be all

It has perverse consequences - when government and private companies congeal - Fascism - and crowd out all other INVESTMENT paths (in a circular feedback system).
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
May 12, 2026

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We have people that are SO short-sighted. Datacenters are not a source of GDP unless it is called: Gross Depreciated Population.

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