We have people that are SO short-sighted. Datacenters are not a source of GDP unless it is called: Gross Depreciated Population.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Resources Curse: ROI is not the end all be all
It has perverse consequences - when government and private companies congeal - Fascism - and crowd out all other INVESTMENT paths (in a circular feedback system).
May 12, 2026
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes