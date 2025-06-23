I am not going to tell you I’ve read the big beautiful bill. No BILL that comes before the US Congress is beautiful….. BIG - YES - something attractive to the common person, nope. Not even once.

From Zero Hedge, this is high level summary:

This Isn’t Just a Land Sale. It’s a Lockout. While the Senate bill is framed as a housing solution, the vast majority of BLM [ Bureau of Land Management] and Forest Service lands are located far from existing infrastructure. According to Headwaters Economics, only a small fraction—estimated at under 2%—is near communities where housing is in demand. Moreover, the bill includes no language requiring affordability, density, or public-serving outcomes, leaving open the potential for luxury or speculative development. Combine that with Section 43201’s 10-year ban on state regulation of AI, potentially impacting local land use regulations, and various federal regulations related to land acquisition and eminent domain use, and a different picture emerges.

The land in question includes millions of acres potentially up for sale - not to commoners, who can’t even pay down the credit cards or buy a meager home at present - but to the most EVIL and PARASITIC people on the planet. One knows them as GLOBALISTS, OLIGARCHS, BILLIONAIRES, CORPORATIONS and WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM BUDDIES.

Why did such provisions get put in? To put the United States up for sale and beholden to total federal control (with AI being unregulated for a decade by any STATE, creating potential for a BIG BEAUTIFUL DYSTOPIA to come near you?)

Wilderness.org provides more information on the bill and the locations being targeted by this BIG AI Control and land hustle.

Just so my readers realize: I can’t support this land management ploy at all. There are better ways to address our issues that selling off American Lands to bidders that will not be AMERICANS but foreign nationals (read: China) that already have parked their asses near vital National Security locations and have grabbed up pristine farm land (Gates) to screw up the country further.

NO ONE in CONGRESS listens or even cares, aside from Thomas Massie. I have my issues with him in his approach to discussions - he would make better inroads if he held more private conversations instead of whining about the issues on Twitter and then getting nowhere, but primaried - but he’s not wrong on this issue.

TRUMP is so hell bent of doing anything novel that he doesn’t even bother with the details. This is why we can’t get out of the problems we have: NO ONE has a SOLID economic plan that actually works for the lowest common denominator.

Then there is the foreign policy realm….A LONG HEADACHE ahead.

AND don’t get me started on DEMOCRATS. They are worse - leaving Americans with a TRUMP and the traitorous ELEPHANTS.

Lastly, this is just a rehash of land grabs sought under Biden’s watch with the provisions regarding the Natural Asset Company. This shows how COORDINATED the DC minions are. The same bird flies no matter the POTUS.

Sure, its a different mechanism - and AI under Biden was going to be tightly regulated to the chagrin of Marc Andreessen - but the land management portion has the same smell and outcomes: LAND in OUR ENEMIES’ HANDS.