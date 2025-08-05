Stumbled upon on Twitter (X). By Finance Nerd:

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1952063648462930364.html

Lifestyles of the Rich and Criminal

The rich don’t hide money. They hide ownership.

The $100M mansion? A shell owns it.

The $500M yacht? A trust in Panama.

The cash? A foundation “hired” them to spend it.

Here’s how the ultra-wealthy vanish millions and why no one can stop them:

First, what is a shell company?

A shell company is a legal entity that exists only on paper.

No employees. No operations. No office.

Its job?

To hold assets without revealing the true owner.

Perfect for the ultra-rich. [AND the criminal politicians as well. Note: its why being a lawyer and having relationships with bankers, money people, is so important.]

Shell is not a gas station

Why use a shell?

Because ownership = liability.

With a shell:



• You don’t "own" the mansion, the company does

• You don’t "earn" the profit, the shell does

• You don’t "exist" on the paperwork, a proxy does



You control the assets, but your name disappears.

Russian Doll

The wealthy layer shells like Russian dolls.

Example:

• Shell A owns an apartment

• Shell A is owned by Shell B

• Shell B is owned by a trust

• The trust is controlled by a foundation

• The foundation lists a nominee (not the real owner)

That’s 5 legal firewalls.

Location, Location, Location

Where are these companies based?

Often in secrecy havens like:



• British Virgin Islands

• Delaware [Former President and Senator Joe Biden’s haunts.]

• Wyoming [Vice President Dick Cheney and his spawn Liz.]

• Panama

• Seychelles



These jurisdictions don't ask who owns the company.

They just register and protect it.

Vanishing Act

Here’s how this vanishes millions:

A billionaire moves profits from their company to a shell in the Cayman Islands

That shell invests in a trust

The trust donates to a foundation

The foundation hires the billionaire as a consultant

Now the billionaire gets the money tax-free

Structure: Shell building building starts with the LLC

The Panama Papers leak in 2016 exposed over 214,000 offshore entities.



They linked shell companies to:

• Heads of state

• Celebrities

• CEOs

• Cartels

• Arms dealers

• Dictators



And yet, only a fraction were ever prosecuted. [And selectively so.]

Nothing To See Here…Its Just My Bank Account

These shells let you move money without scrutiny.

Governments can freeze personal bank accounts but not corporate ones.

If a shell in the Caymans owns your yacht, and another in Dubai owns the bank account…

No court in your country can touch them. New laws are trying to stop it.



U.S. Corporate Transparency Act (2021) now requires beneficial ownership disclosures

EU now mandates ownership registries

OECD pushing for global reporting standards

But the ultra-rich are always 2 steps ahead.

The bottom line:

You can’t seize what you can’t find.

And you can’t tax what no one owns.

If the average person makes money, the system sees it.

If the rich do, it disappears.

Example in IRL: Hunter Biden LNG or CCP LNG?

This was what I found as part of my deep investigation of Hunter Biden and his LNG connections back to Glenfarne Group/Energy Transition. Glenfarne’s Brendan Duval created a host of LLCs (EnfraGen) on October 19, 2020. The same day the IC community said the Hunter Biden laptop had “all the hallmarks” of Russian Disinformation. Coincidence? Perhaps.

Later in December 2020, Marco Polo X LLC was formed in Delaware. A corresponding foreign entity was made in Brooklyn, New York, 2 days after Joe Biden took the oath of office. The Marco Polo Securities firm listed Marco Polo EXCHANGE as the primary owner of the assets in its FINRA filings (page 5). Xiaopeng “Rick” Niu listed a FINRA license with Marco Polo Securities from September 2021 to December 2022. This coincided with the launch of Glenfarne Group’s SPAC IPO which ran from February 25, 2021 (listed on NYSE in March 2021) to April 2023.

Marco Polo Exchange 53.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The stock/business dissolution took place in early/mid December 2022 at a shareholder meeting in New York City. Conveniently, Rick Niu’s FINRA license ended mere days after that meeting. Rick had just visited the White House (prior to Glenfarne’s stock dissolution) to meet with Sara Donilon, the daughter of Mike Donilon. Mike and Tom were Joe Biden’s chief strategists, advising for more than 30 years. Conveniently, Hunter Biden had an art gallery showing at Georges Berges in New York City around the same time as Glenfarne’s stockholder meeting in December 2022. (https://archive.is/mnyO4)

Hunter Biden knows Rick Niu very well. Emails records from the Laptop reflect that connection. Rick Niu lives in Scarsdale, NY just a stone’s throw from Glenfarne’s Brendan Duval place of residence. Duval has landed 3 LNG Export projects, including Alaska LNG, the behemoth pipeline estimated to cost $44 Billion to complete by 2030-31. This is more expensive than the cost of multiple U.S. Aircraft Carriers ($13-15 billion each).

In addition to all of this, one surmises that a convicted money exchanger, Ignacio ‘Maria’ Foncillas moved around the money and handled offshore/cross-border transactions, at least in part, during the Glenfarne IPO’s SPAC operations. (Glenfarne is a private company at present. No telling the ownership shares, post dissolution. Note: Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC now owns 75% of Alaska LNG.)

Foncillas was a Boies lawyer in 2014, as was Hunter Biden.

Foncillas was indicted and convicted by the DOJ, under Trump, of:

“Ignacio [NACHO] Foncillas pled guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in connection with his transfer of over $9 million…IGNACIO FONCILLAS is a lawyer in New York, New York. Between approximately September 2013 and September 2014, FONCILLAS used a company he had previously incorporated in Delaware (the “Company”) to transfer millions of dollars from the United States to Mexico. During this time, the Company was not registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a component of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, or any of the states in which the Company operated, including New York, Delaware, or California, as required by both state and federal laws applicable to money transmitting businesses like the Company.”

Foncillas began a low-key connection to Marco Polo sometime around 2020-21. It appears his personal relationship with Steve Carlson and Vinode Ramgopal at Marco Polo/Pi Capital goes back at least to 2010, when Foncillas operated multiple foundations unsuccessfully through Marco Polo.

Listed on the Marco Polo subsidiary website was El Cano or (Elcano) SPAC near the footer. Ignacio is El Cano…if one notices his listing on Rocket Reach email includes both Elcano and Pi Capital.

Foncillas’s wife, Leslie Bettison, created GROUPY LLC with a slew of directors in close proximity to Rick Niu’s Starr Insurance company office inside the Citibank Building in New York that also once housed Magnolia LNG’s prior owner, First Wall Street Capital. Starr Insurance Company and First Wall Street share the same office space on Floor 2, 399 Park Avenue.

Lastly, in mid-May 2017, this whole operational structure was included in Tony Bobulinski’s texts messages with James Gilliar, if only by accident. They spoke of blind trusts (Glenfarne Sponsor LLC meets that definition well as six Greenberg & Traurig lawyers signed off on a POA for the Sponsor) and mentioned several key actors:

Maurice Greenberg (former AIG & current Starr Company CEO)

The aforementioned Rick Niu

R. James Woolsey (First Wall Street Capital Advisor, Former Director of the CIA and General Michael Flynn short-term advisor-turned-mole in 2016)

Steven Witkoff (Trump’s Advisor in Middle East & Russia)

Enfragen, LLC was created on May 24, 2017.

A subsidiary operation of Glenfarne, operating in South America.

