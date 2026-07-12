Punched Out: Lindsey Graham...Best $ Russia Ever Spent?
Why we should not mourn the passing of this Neoconservative Senator
The Gen X in me is not gonna mourn, or shed so much as single tear, at the loss of a U.S. Senator that made a lot of statements that - checks notes - purposefully antagonized the co-number #1 nuclear-armed power in Russia. Such diplomatic idiocy from a member of that August body - yes, laugh - called the United States Senate is duly warranted and encouraged. Those fuck-chuckles have made more than their fair share of international trouble since the end of World War II.
If you see the U.S. Military as a hammer and every problem (country) as a fucking nail [1 minute in], then don’t be upset when a hornet’s nest happens onto your Neocon color revolution construction zone, and literally stings or drones your ass to death at some point. Such payback is karma. You get what is well-deserved for making this world hate the United States and its citizenry. (Who may not have any more control over their government than anyone else has. So…not all our faults.)
As a short-term member of the U.S. Navy, born of two Marine Corps parents, grandfathers vets of WW2, and probably (underestimating), 100-200 plus cousins that served all the way back to the French-Indian War (pre-Revolution), I don’t take going into war and conflicts lightly with any other nation-state. (Our CIA calls that…a Tuesday with USAID and State working up that plan on Monday.)
There was a very intelligent reason President Washington TOLD ALL OF US to stay the FUCK out of other’s conflicts and wars. It wasn’t because he didn’t learn anything from war! He saw it all up close up - all personal like - and knew those dangers personally - even as he was known best for escapes and retreats against the then most powerful and professional army on Earth: the British.
George Washington - 4th cousin nine times removed (Thomas Warner)
John Adams - 5th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins)
Thomas Jefferson - 7th cousin seven times removed (Richard Lever)
James Madison - 3rd cousin seven times removed (James Taylor)
From President George Washington’s Farewell Address:
“Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight), the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.
It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another. . . .
Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government. But that jealousy to be useful must be impartial; else it becomes the instrument of the very influence to be avoided, instead of a defense against it. Excessive partiality for one foreign nation and excessive dislike of another cause those whom they actuate to see danger only on one side, and serve to veil and even second the arts of influence on the other. Real patriots who may resist the intrigues of the favorite are liable to become suspected and odious, while its tools and dupes usurp the applause and confidence of the people, to surrender their interests.” [My emphasis. Any of this sound familiar?]
But shit-heel Southern Senators with nothing but words, and no personal actions, deserves a deep grave with no fan fair. In has last hours on Earth, Graham held the technology, that has made killing impersonal, and thus, desensitized people to the immediacy of such deaths.
While many squawk about the surveillance prison, the digital empire based off censorship and restrictions, artificial intelligence and planned constraints to ALL humanity, a few “so-called” patriots have been hocking Israel FIRST and fuck all the rest of us. Those traitors are in power and growing agitated with each day as their control is slipping away of “the narrative.” How we GOT this far away from Washington’s wise words - is not a secret at all.
Washington KNEW of that of history and experience. He WARNED against the likes of Graham, McConnell, McCain, Obama, Bush, Biden and now, TRUMP. (Not related to Trump at all.)
I share your concern about reckless interventionism, and Lindsey Graham often seemed far too eager to escalate conflicts with Russia. Some of his rhetoric struck me as needlessly provocative toward another nuclear superpower. Deterrence has its place, but diplomacy should never be treated as a sign of weakness when nuclear weapons are involved.
That said, I think your argument risks swinging too far toward isolationism. If the United States had followed an absolute "stay out of Europe's wars" approach in the 1930s and early 1940s, Hitler might well have dominated the continent. History also teaches that failing to confront expansionist powers can invite even greater catastrophes.
The real lesson isn't that intervention is always wrong or always right. It's that each case requires careful judgment. During the Cold War, the U.S. often combined military deterrence with diplomacy toward the Soviet Union. Those weren't contradictory strategies—they were complementary.
My criticism of Graham is not that he supported Ukraine's defense, but that he often appeared to treat military pressure as the primary answer while giving far less emphasis to diplomacy and de-escalation. With two nuclear powers involved, that imbalance is deeply troubling.
Washington's Farewell Address remains valuable, but I don't think it mandates blanket non-intervention. It warns against blind entanglements and foreign influence—not against recognizing that some aggressors cannot simply be ignored. The challenge is avoiding both the recklessness of perpetual intervention and the complacency of absolute isolationism.
Word has it that Lindsey Graham got the latest 'booster' shot at Andrews AFB before he went overseas.
And that he is grateful for the protection, it could've been worse.