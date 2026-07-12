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Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
2m

I share your concern about reckless interventionism, and Lindsey Graham often seemed far too eager to escalate conflicts with Russia. Some of his rhetoric struck me as needlessly provocative toward another nuclear superpower. Deterrence has its place, but diplomacy should never be treated as a sign of weakness when nuclear weapons are involved.

That said, I think your argument risks swinging too far toward isolationism. If the United States had followed an absolute "stay out of Europe's wars" approach in the 1930s and early 1940s, Hitler might well have dominated the continent. History also teaches that failing to confront expansionist powers can invite even greater catastrophes.

The real lesson isn't that intervention is always wrong or always right. It's that each case requires careful judgment. During the Cold War, the U.S. often combined military deterrence with diplomacy toward the Soviet Union. Those weren't contradictory strategies—they were complementary.

My criticism of Graham is not that he supported Ukraine's defense, but that he often appeared to treat military pressure as the primary answer while giving far less emphasis to diplomacy and de-escalation. With two nuclear powers involved, that imbalance is deeply troubling.

Washington's Farewell Address remains valuable, but I don't think it mandates blanket non-intervention. It warns against blind entanglements and foreign influence—not against recognizing that some aggressors cannot simply be ignored. The challenge is avoiding both the recklessness of perpetual intervention and the complacency of absolute isolationism.

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
3h

Word has it that Lindsey Graham got the latest 'booster' shot at Andrews AFB before he went overseas.

And that he is grateful for the protection, it could've been worse.

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