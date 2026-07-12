The Gen X in me is not gonna mourn, or shed so much as single tear, at the loss of a U.S. Senator that made a lot of statements that - checks notes - purposefully antagonized the co-number #1 nuclear-armed power in Russia. Such diplomatic idiocy from a member of that August body - yes, laugh - called the United States Senate is duly warranted and encouraged. Those fuck-chuckles have made more than their fair share of international trouble since the end of World War II.

If you see the U.S. Military as a hammer and every problem (country) as a fucking nail [1 minute in], then don’t be upset when a hornet’s nest happens onto your Neocon color revolution construction zone, and literally stings or drones your ass to death at some point. Such payback is karma. You get what is well-deserved for making this world hate the United States and its citizenry. (Who may not have any more control over their government than anyone else has. So…not all our faults.)

As a short-term member of the U.S. Navy, born of two Marine Corps parents, grandfathers vets of WW2, and probably (underestimating), 100-200 plus cousins that served all the way back to the French-Indian War (pre-Revolution), I don’t take going into war and conflicts lightly with any other nation-state. (Our CIA calls that…a Tuesday with USAID and State working up that plan on Monday.)

There was a very intelligent reason President Washington TOLD ALL OF US to stay the FUCK out of other’s conflicts and wars. It wasn’t because he didn’t learn anything from war! He saw it all up close up - all personal like - and knew those dangers personally - even as he was known best for escapes and retreats against the then most powerful and professional army on Earth: the British.

George Washington - 4th cousin nine times removed (Thomas Warner) John Adams - 5th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins) Thomas Jefferson - 7th cousin seven times removed (Richard Lever) James Madison - 3rd cousin seven times removed (James Taylor) From President George Washington’s Farewell Address: “Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight), the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another. . . . Share Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government. But that jealousy to be useful must be impartial; else it becomes the instrument of the very influence to be avoided, instead of a defense against it. Excessive partiality for one foreign nation and excessive dislike of another caus e those whom they actuate to see danger only on one side, and serve to veil and even second the arts of influence on the other. Real patriots who may resist the intrigues of the favorite are liable to become suspected and odious, while its tools and dupes usurp the applause and confidence of the people, to surrender their interests.” [My emphasis. Any of this sound familiar?]

But shit-heel Southern Senators with nothing but words, and no personal actions, deserves a deep grave with no fan fair. In has last hours on Earth, Graham held the technology, that has made killing impersonal, and thus, desensitized people to the immediacy of such deaths.

While many squawk about the surveillance prison, the digital empire based off censorship and restrictions, artificial intelligence and planned constraints to ALL humanity, a few “so-called” patriots have been hocking Israel FIRST and fuck all the rest of us. Those traitors are in power and growing agitated with each day as their control is slipping away of “the narrative.” How we GOT this far away from Washington’s wise words - is not a secret at all.

Washington KNEW of that of history and experience. He WARNED against the likes of Graham, McConnell, McCain, Obama, Bush, Biden and now, TRUMP . (Not related to Trump at all.)

Live by the sword....

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