The most famous crooks in American history are not the ones the media puts hours into documentaries on necessarily. Those men (and women) that used guns to steal from banks - a mere pittance of what a John Pierpont Morgan was able to achieve by stealth and legal contracts - are not the worst of enemies. No, one would surmise the biggest crooks are easily the bureaucrats inside the BLOB (Behemoth Living Organization of Bureaucracy) that make stealing their career bailiwick.

John Dillinger’s amazingly short career as a bank robber, prison escapee and overall mayhem maker was but a massive and overt response to spending 9 years inside prison from age 21 on. He undoubtedly was not a good dude. He was a petty thief, growing up, a man without direction, and certainly did not have much of family to rely on from an early age. He lost his mom at age 4; and seemed to never get right thereafter. But, it appears a guy that actually joined the U.S. Navy could have turned around his life around with the proper guidance.

Unfortunately, such guidance was absent. So authority figures instead doled out punishment routinely to Dillinger. Together We Serve website tells of Dillinger’s short stint as a 3rd Class Petty Officer aboard a battlewagon:

Dillinger completed basic training Oct. 4, 1923, and was assigned to the battleship USS Utah as a fireman, third class, where he spent most of his time shoveling coal into the ship’s huge boilers. After 22 days of hot, backbreaking labor, he had enough, he jumped ship in Boston and went AWOL for a day, to cool off. Upon his return, a deck court martial stamped on Nov. 7, 1923, was added to my growing rap sheet along with an $18 fine, — nearly a month’s pay – and a ten-day “bread and water” stint in the brig.

Shortly after receiving a dishonorable discharge from the Navy, he married Beryl Ethel Hovious in the April 1924. Thereafter, Dillinger got arrested for the meager sum of $50 (about $1,000 in 2025) with aggravated assault and gun discharge enhancing the nature of the crime. From Wikipedia (yeah, I know):

During the robbery, Dillinger struck a victim on the head with a machine bolt wrapped in a cloth and carried a gun which, although it discharged, hit no one. While leaving the scene, the criminals were seen by a minister who recognized the two men and reported them to the police. They were arrested the next day. Singleton pleaded not guilty, but after Dillinger's father (the local Mooresville deacon) discussed the matter with Morgan County prosecutor Omar O'Harrow, his father convinced Dillinger to confess to the crime and plead guilty without retaining a defense attorney.[9] Dillinger was convicted of assault and battery with intent to rob, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He expected a lenient sentence of probation as a result of his father's discussion with O'Harrow but was sentenced instead to ten to twenty years in prison.[10]

Going down for a decade of hard time, Dillinger made his plan to come out a more sinister person, educating himself in his only known life skill: stealing. Dillinger succeeded in gaining infamy, escaping from jails - including one in Crown Point, Indiana - where this writer actually cleaned up the old courthouse area where Dillinger had been inside some 55 years prior.

No ghosts were seen.

Dillinger lasting infamy: he succeeded in growing the Bureau of Investigations into the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that we now know is every bit as crooked as the con artists they allegedly are chasing.

Hampton Dellinger

When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. - Frédéric Bastiat

This may be the best way to describe all of DOGE’s suspects in massive waste, FRAUD and ABUSE. The bureaucrat sees themselves, erroneously, as a bastion of virtue in a sea of mental mediocrity. These folks don’t see Americans as hard-working or morally-upright people; rather, they see most of us as slaves, serfs and mentally-defective cogs that need their mechanistic oversight to make us better, more useful, more efficient, or at least, more manageable, like sheep.

They can’t and won’t tell you how that is to be effected on the masses, accurately enough to be of any usefulness or benchmarking for others looking to improve their businesses’ operations. For a guy like Hampton Dellinger, the ends are to always to justify their own means of plundering. From the Gateway Pundit:

On Tuesday, in an interview with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, Hampton Dellinger admitted he planned on filing a lawsuit to reinstate 200,000 probationary employees fired by President Trump.

“I knew that as soon as I was out the independence of the office was erased. And so the idea of trying to come back six months later or a year later and pick up the pieces just didn’t seem realistic to me. So I decided to fold,” Hampton Dellinger said. “It killed me because I was on the verge, you know, this hasn’t been made public, but I’m happy to tell you and your audience, I would have gone in last Thursday or Friday on behalf of all 200,000 probationary employees who I think have been wrongfully fired,” Dellinger said.

Hampton Dellinger boasted about reinstating 6,000 probationary employees before the DC Circuit Court ruled against him.

“Last Wednesday, I got relief for 6000 of them, and then I got ousted but I was ready to go in for all of them, and it would have been the right thing to do. I think I would have got the court to rule for me, the, the board. And so I’m always going to be frustrated that I didn’t get to, to really go to bat for a couple hundred thousand employees,” he added.

Even old Pierpont Morgan would smirk at the level of delusion of Hampton. Thereafter, however, J.P. Morgan would just get together the banker boys and figure out how to get the rubes to sign on the line that is dotted.

Old J.P. never let the Constitution get in the way of his own plans.

As it appears, neither does the modern day bureaucrat taxpayer-robbing DELLINGER.

