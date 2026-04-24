(Wanna continue to get good researched content? Help a brotha out - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSP3WLX9 - its $2 on Kindle for the next 5 days for 115 pages tied to the origin story of Epstein.) Epstein’s story is tied DIRECTLY to the one presented below - particularly, Volume 2 suspects - due out late May 2026.

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WORLD ID 4.0 - ORB HUMAN VERIFICATION

Those fucking seals that are clapping are really a problem. HIGHLY Invested order followers. Sam is one of many robotic hustlers (deeply connected to PayPal/Epstein Mafia) - who show you exactly who THEY ARE. (Watch the above at 1.5+ speed. Or stay an hour…)

OPENAI’s presenters blitz you with technojargon and bullshit that sounds GOOD.

Talking to ‘RIGHT HUMANS’ to not become ‘SKYNET’. SELFIE CHECK!

KICKSTARTING A NEW APP! Oh Joy! Hold me back!

4.0 is about MONETIZATION! APPS will pay a fee off your interaction - passed on to you - sheep - how conveniently devilish!

TINDER - oh yes, the hook up app. How bout getting a fuckin’ coffee?

SAFETY - verify and give us all your data - FACIAL RECOGNITION

DOCUSIGN, ZOOM, FAO, OKTA, SHOPIFY, VERCEL

ROLL OUT: VarEck (32 minutes in) & AWS (Amazon)

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So Sam, et.al., can you provide PROOF OF PSYCHOPATHY?

WHY Yes, you just did and have before.

Buy me a coffee!

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Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at WEF

She started in finance, was the daughter of Agriculture Head in Argentina during a ruthless dictatorship, but hey: she’s got DIGITAL ID IDEAS! Subsidies from the government - sounds like CBDC!

Ivor Cummins tells you what drives the EPSTEIN CLASS:

Here is what AI is actually useful for:

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Thiel: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00362332.pdf

Hoffman: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01938769.pdf

Musk: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA02118482.pdf

Epstein and Technocracy Articles

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