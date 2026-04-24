'Proof of Human' Plan: OpenAI Sam Altman
If you want all these technocraps running your life, provide Proof of Human to Sam. WORLD ID is a quick path to tech prison.
(Wanna continue to get good researched content? Help a brotha out - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSP3WLX9 - its $2 on Kindle for the next 5 days for 115 pages tied to the origin story of Epstein.) Epstein’s story is tied DIRECTLY to the one presented below - particularly, Volume 2 suspects - due out late May 2026.
WORLD ID 4.0 - ORB HUMAN VERIFICATION
Those fucking seals that are clapping are really a problem. HIGHLY Invested order followers. Sam is one of many robotic hustlers (deeply connected to PayPal/Epstein Mafia) - who show you exactly who THEY ARE. (Watch the above at 1.5+ speed. Or stay an hour…)
OPENAI’s presenters blitz you with technojargon and bullshit that sounds GOOD.
Talking to ‘RIGHT HUMANS’ to not become ‘SKYNET’. SELFIE CHECK!
KICKSTARTING A NEW APP! Oh Joy! Hold me back!
4.0 is about MONETIZATION! APPS will pay a fee off your interaction - passed on to you - sheep - how conveniently devilish!
TINDER - oh yes, the hook up app. How bout getting a fuckin’ coffee?
SAFETY - verify and give us all your data - FACIAL RECOGNITION
ROLL OUT: VarEck (32 minutes in) & AWS (Amazon)
So Sam, et.al., can you provide PROOF OF PSYCHOPATHY?
WHY Yes, you just did and have before.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at WEF
She started in finance, was the daughter of Agriculture Head in Argentina during a ruthless dictatorship, but hey: she’s got DIGITAL ID IDEAS! Subsidies from the government - sounds like CBDC!
Ivor Cummins tells you what drives the EPSTEIN CLASS:
Here is what AI is actually useful for:
Thiel: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00362332.pdf
Hoffman: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01938769.pdf
Musk: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA02118482.pdf