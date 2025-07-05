Instead of writing up an analysis, here are the podcasts I have downloaded for consumption recently. One can decide what you want to consume from the dumps I have pulled down. Enough to keep you occupied while cleaning house with good wifi connection.

New YouTube Download tool for MP3

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

VDH

VDH at the Daily Signal

Tom Luongo & Alex Krainer: Discuss Geopolitics

1× 0:00 -1:42:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Share

Edward Dowd: Recession Fears and Housing

1× 0:00 -51:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment

Tucker Carlson & Glenn Greenwald (older one - a chatty one) about Biden, Epstein, Intel

1× 0:00 -2:09:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Scott Horton with Tucker: Iranian 20th-21st Century History versus US Policy

1× 0:00 -2:56:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.