Instead of writing up an analysis, here are the podcasts I have downloaded for consumption recently. One can decide what you want to consume from the dumps I have pulled down. Enough to keep you occupied while cleaning house with good wifi connection.
New YouTube Download tool for MP3
VDH
Tom Luongo & Alex Krainer: Discuss Geopolitics
Edward Dowd: Recession Fears and Housing
Tucker Carlson & Glenn Greenwald (older one - a chatty one) about Biden, Epstein, Intel
Scott Horton with Tucker: Iranian 20th-21st Century History versus US Policy
extremely useful collection!! Thank You!