Sometimes, you make the news….and not in a good way. Not the scandalous front pages about the latest political grifter with a billion dollars already or a public pariah arrested for the 47th time, because the last 46 times didn’t rehabilitate them appropriately. No, just the ordinary low-plains drifter without a home or country.

The actual meaning applied to the term Persona Non Grata (state.gov):

A Latin phrase meaning “unwelcome person.” As a legal term , it refers to the practice of a state prohibiting a diplomat from entering the country as a diplomat, or censuring a diplomat already resident in the country for conduct unbecoming of the status of a diplomat .

My onerous conduct, if you want to know, was an attempt to sleep in the stairwell on the top floor of a parking garage. Back in 1990-93, I resided at McCutcheon Hall (Rm 752 with Mark Wiseman (Indianapolis)) while then in attendance at Purdue. The parking garage was built during my 1st year - if I remember right.

Share

So, the next time, the State - the one you all know and love - will arrest me if I am anywhere near Purdue. ( Guess what?)

commits criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. However, the offense is a Level 6 felony if it is committed on a scientific research facility, on a facility belonging to a public utility (as defined in IC 32-24-1-5.9 (a)), on school property, or on a school bus or the person has a prior unrelated conviction for an offense under this section concerning the same property. The offense is a Level 6 felony, for purposes of subdivision (8), if the property damage is more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750) and less than fifty thousand dollars ($50,000). The offense is a Level 5 felony, for purposes of subdivisions (8) and (9), if the property damage is at least fifty thousand dollars ($50,000).

https://law.justia.com/codes/indiana/title-35/article-43/chapter-2/section-35-43-2-2/

Illegal Immigration Irony

You might of heard about how Biden’s administration allowed in 10-20 million "migrants” with the loosest border security in United States history. This was assisted by organizations like HIAS, Catholic Charities, and Welcome.US. The last one is indicative of how betrayal of office and appointment of deluded people get results that outstripped any help to others.

Welcome.US Presidential Power & the current white liberal women in charge

When Welcome.US site was launched under Biden it had the State Department’s seal of approval. Now it shows this:

Before: Rockefellers backed Welcome.US ….this was entryism for the flood of people at the U.S. border. Afghanistan was a planned failure. Ukraine was 6 months later…they flooded Europe.

But why does this tie in? Well I’ll let another, better, engineer tell you.

Citizen Non Grata

Trump’s administration has deported maybe 1 million illegals - trespassers all. But there are many millions that got housed, fresh State Identification and Social Security (even) because of the NGO lawyer with a heart of greed. Those TRESSPASSERS could get a 1-year prison term for being Unwelcome by the Citizenry and work it off for peanuts. But that’s too harsh for those “desperate” people.

But we don’t need to import more tired and hungry people. I know we have plenty of tired and hungry people already in this country. I see them every Monday and Thursday at the food pantry. A few of them, are probably not citizens. But they’ll get food and probably have a nice enough shelter awaiting them.

But the incentives too a re not aligned to protect our national sovereignty . They are aligned to keep a threat present (security budgets high) , subsidize the replacement population with low knowledge of the country, and label the citizens that want a functional country, with clean streets, plentiful power and resources, while having a balanced budget and minimal military interventionism (even though there are clowns they think we need to trek 5-10,000 miles across the globe for every squabble) as radicals and extremists . But reality is: it is our US GOV that fielded USAID-NED-CIA-STATE & Multi-National Corporations to do the divide-n-rule on dozens of spots on the globe. The Global Empire that Our Founders warned not to endeavor in.

The American Citizen will be, if we aren’t already, Persona Non Grata across the world. We have traitors that care more about some unknown person in Africa, Asia, Middle East, or Central America than their neighbors, or a local homeless person that could use their help today. Those foreign located people will still come here - until the Welfare State goes belly up in the early 2030s as the National Debt tops $50 trillion, our roads are broke, the power is diverted to Datacenters for AI Surveillance, and millions wind up on the street.

Law Enforcement will have their Cameras (maybe a FLOCK-BLACKROCK partnership of 2029) to go with their tracking of your car, cell, computer and central bank currency spends.

This Persona Non Grata will be long departed from the field of battle.

Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom Come, thy will be done, On Earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses , as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

Amen.