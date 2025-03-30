great work!

This gives a high level looksie at who is operated against Telsa, and potentially, more kinetically against Americans if things don’t go their way.

Link to PEARL PROJECT DB: https://tinyurl.com/NOMANIDBTELSA

From Asra's Twitter account:

AstroTurf Protest Industry To your question, at latest count, as of 3/30, 5:30 AM:

24 organizations and counting are funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests and leading the very partisan propaganda campaign against Tesla, Tesla drivers, Tesla employees, Donald Trump and you. See below to see all 24 groups with their revenues, involvement, tax ID numbers and other info.

These organizations have combined annual revenues of at least $124 MILLION and counting.

100% of the groups are aligned with the Democratic Party. At the protest on 3/29 at Tyco Road, in Tysons, Va., a photo I took of a "Virginia Democrats" sign in front of the Tesla dealership.