“As you probably know…I represent the Rothschilds.” - Epstein to Peter Thiel

A Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is a simplified, pre-negotiated “charge account” method used by organizations, particularly in government contracting, to fill anticipated repetitive needs for supplies or services. It reduces administrative costs, streamlines ordering, and improves pricing through volume discounts without immediately obligating funds.

How a Blanket Purchase Agreement Works

Establishment: Organizations establish a BPA with qualified sources (vendors), often using GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS).

No Initial Obligation: Funds are not obligated when the agreement is signed; rather, they are obligated when individual “call orders” are placed.

Call Orders: The buyer places orders for specific quantities as needed, often utilizing 8.405-3 BPA guidelines for federal purchases.

Duration: Often lasting up to 5 years, these agreements allow for flexible, long-term vendor relationships.