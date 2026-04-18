DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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Oughtsix's avatar
Oughtsix
15h

Become ungovernable. Do not consent. Tune in, turn on, drop out. Realize the cost of so doing and commit to your own power to live your life, free from decadence, unbound from the illusion, breaking the chains of false ideology. Enable others, cooperate in freedom, strength in numbers.

There are millions waiting to hear that they can be free, that there is an alternative to the hive, if only they will.................

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Oughtsix's avatar
Oughtsix
15h

but you just can't kill the beast

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