Own Nothing But A Subscription to Your Jail Cell: You CAN CHECK OUT...Who knew an Eagles Song was part of the plan...Jason PowersApr 18, 20262ShareAndrew Bridgen@ABridgenThis is where we are heading Techno-Feudalism. You will own nothing , but will you be happy or just not allowed to complain? 10:06 AM · Apr 18, 2026 · 6.01K Views27 Replies · 258 Reposts · 455 LikesShareSubscribeLeave a commentBuy me a coffee!PayPal⬆⬆⬆⬆ They Told You The Plan ⬆⬆⬆⬆2SharePreviousNext
Become ungovernable. Do not consent. Tune in, turn on, drop out. Realize the cost of so doing and commit to your own power to live your life, free from decadence, unbound from the illusion, breaking the chains of false ideology. Enable others, cooperate in freedom, strength in numbers.
There are millions waiting to hear that they can be free, that there is an alternative to the hive, if only they will.................
but you just can't kill the beast