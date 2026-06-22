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Video from 2024ish. Boris Johnson was in charge during COVID, pumping Build Back Better. Liz Truss got a cup of coffee at 10 Downing, barely able to double park before she was ousted. The wooden pharma-invested Rishi Sunak got promoted into the PM role off his looks and youth. But didn’t reflect a real British boy in any meaningful way. Then the UK got “Sir” Keir, a Fabian.

British people are an interesting lot. I’m not saying I am the expert on them. In college, some 35 years ago now, had on old chap that was engaging that lived in our dorm (McCutcheon Hall, Purdue). He hailed from Manchester. James borrowed my 83’ Skylark, the dorm car, as everyone that was out of state borrowed it from me - the poorest guy with a car that didn’t require a fee to use it. Unlike others, he’d put a few bucks in for gas - and remark how cheap our gas was in 1991 compared to the UK.

James hung out with Steve, my soon-to-be best friend (and then poof! in 2001 that ended), Craig, Mike and others I can’t recall their names anymore, listening to New Wave, Punk, Alternative and Angst riddled music of 1980s and 90s while we played Nintendo or Turbografx 16. We were all young, naïve and full of piss and vinegar - and we believe a new future dawned without war, hot or cold, was available to all to share. The 1990s seemingly had that going for a few years - even with the music often darker and introspective - but by the end of the decade, some of that optimism was fading, and the future then, has shown us now, that the undercurrents were roiling to take away our rights and freedoms, just tippy toeing towards it.

The ones at issue are the leaders hailing from the aristocrats, plutocrats, and bureaucrats pool. The Epstein class revealed themselves - Starmer is rightly judged abominable for his position at present, prime minister outgoing, to his 5-year stint as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008-13) and the massive Rape and Abuse Scandal recently exposed in all its gory details that occurred during his watch. among others like Tony Blair.

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Whatever the UK gets for the next puppet, one can be sure it won’t be some radical departure until the entire diseased edifice is taken down to its basics. Therafter, the real Peoples of the United Kingdom will crack on to a more British, Scottish, and Irish way of being. (Welsh too.)

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