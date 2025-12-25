Did We Just Get Okie Doked?

Yes, Epstein was into EVERYTHING! He ran money for Bear Stearns in the 1970s, then did a tour on Iran-Contra, involving BCCI, while conning many on his way up the power ladder, chasing skirts on Wall Street, and criminally preying on young women with his new sidekick, Ghislaine, the daughter of a top-tier WW2 Intel officer and all-world scumbag in Robert Maxwell. Epstein then bought (with help from a Palm Beach banker, Harry Anderson, Jr.) his own pedophile island that had billionaires, former Presidents, and Royalty from the Middle East to Buckingham, drop by for all the imagination one does not want to think about at all. But no one has sufficiently pinned the Great Financial Crisis on him. Well, I think I will call him a potential beneficiary of those wide-spread criminal behaviors.

Two Farkases and Many Banking or Mortgage Entities

As I mentioned recently, unusual timing came around Palm Beach National’s rolling into Colonial Bank of Montgomery, Alabama location. The next step was to look at Taylor Bean and Whitaker of Ocala, Florida. And BOY, it did not disappoint for being a big hitter. Unfortunately, I haven’t gone through all the legal filings from that time yet. With the Epstein drops, its been hard to just concentrate on that particular tranche of files, numbering over a million. I’ll never be able to process all that - even with shitty redactions.

The scheme started sometime in 2002, according to the initial indictment of Lee Bentley Farkas - conveniently - as Farkas was the head (and 93% owner of) Taylor, Bean & Whitaker and was looking for more dollars to keep his financial hustles ongoing.

From Wiki:

Starting in 2002, Kissick, Farkas and their co-conspirators engaged in a series of fraudulent actions to cover up the overdrafts, first by sweeping overnight money from one Taylor, Bean & Whitaker account with excess in another, and later through the fictitious "sales" of mortgage loans to Colonial Bank, a fraud the conspirators dubbed "Plan B." Court records show the conspirators sent mortgage data to Colonial Bank for loans that didn't exist or that Taylor, Bean & Whitaker had already committed or sold to other third-party investors…[rehypothecation].

Colonial Bankcorp (of Montgomery, Alabama) was the key feeder into Farkas’s multi-billion-dollar fraud. There is contemporaneous reporting on his trial from 2011. Here is one link from his 10-day trial.

But prior to that (or in concert?), Palm Beach National Bank & Trust was rolled/merged into Colonial BancGroup. This procedurally was initiated through the Federal Reserve, including notification requirements as published July 6, 2002.

This notification/listing came just a few weeks after Epstein’s Bear Stearns buddy Clark Schubach (6/20-10/17/02) established a FINRA as an Investment Advisor. Palm Beach was headed by Harry Loy Anderson, Jr., who also knew Epstein well enough to offer the Virgin Islands his recommendation for what became a crime scene no one will forget. The day after Clark’s short-term “advising” ended, Palm Beach National was no more.

Colonial pipelined the new funding source (acquired from Palm Beach) back to Ocala, Florida. Farkas had installed a “puppet off-site CEO” at Colonial in Paul Allen, who also did a short stint in prison while Lee Farkas got 30 years (but was let out in 2020 during COVID).

(NOTE: Hunter Biden’s email buddy Xiaopeng Rick Niu acquired a FINRA for a similar use in Marco Polo Securities & lapse it right after visiting the White House (Sara Donilon, Biden’s chief advisory family & BlackRock connected) in December 2022. This was as Glenfarne Group closed out its SPAC IPO, holding 2 LNG projects. In other words, this is how you hide the football through 3rd-party securities transactions.)

Andrew Farkas

As I wrote just five days ago, Jes Staley was more than just Epstein’s banker. And so too was Andrew Farkas. As I had barely dug into those emails, here comes FARKAS #2.

I’ll let the Daily Mail do the heavy lifting here:

Filings published on Tuesday by the US Department of Justice included various versions of Epstein’s last will and testament, which showed the financier intended to hand responsibility of managing his affairs to associates including the two high-profile men in the event of his death. Staley’s name initially appears in a 2012 version of Epstein’s will, but as a “successor executor”, meaning he would be required to handle Epstein’s affairs only if others were unable to carry out their duties. However, he appears as a full executor in later versions, dated 2013 and 2014. Summers is also named in the 2014 will as a successor executor, the filings show.

Financial Advisor listed Andrew Farkas alongside Staley:

Other business executives appear in Epstein’s wills, including Andrew Farkas, a New York City real estate owner who reportedly owned a Caribbean yacht marina with Epstein. He was appointed a successor executor alongside Staley in a 2012 version of Epstein’s will. James Cayne, a former Bear Stearns CEO, was listed as an executor in a 2001 version.

Share

Farkas #2 knows Donald Trump Jr. And Don Jr.’s fiancé and socialite Bettina Anderson knows her father’s most notorious client, Jeffrey Epstein. I won’t bother to tell you how this all looks and feels at the moment.

Deutsche Bank

I haven’t dug too much on this part. But we know this: a dollar is a dollar, no matter how it flows through a system. So, when Epstein was connected to the front side of the Palm-Colonial deal in 2002, was he also connected to the happenstance (by lawsuits of Deutsche on TBW) and the moving of his accounts (that he paid out settlements to women he victimized brutally) to Deutsche? Was he the beneficiary of the very scheme he might of know about starting in 2002?

Lee Bentley, as far as I can tell, is NOT related to Andrew.

And investigation to Lee Bentley’s selling of his brand-new corporate HQ in 2008 and leasing it back, did not turn up a ringer in Farkas. The holders of the property later sold it though to an Ohio located entity. Les Wexner’s big home is in Ohio.

So…the research, continues.

