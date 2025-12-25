DCFPRESS Post

mejbcart
7h

wasn't Boris Nikolic also in Epstein’s will:

https://observer.co.uk/news/international/article/the-academics-who-stuck-by-disgraced-epstein-to-the-end-and-those-who-didnt

in Palm Beach there is also Epsteins 'Science Foundation'

https://www.wptv.com/news/region-c-palm-beach-county/new-jeffrey-epstein-paid-palm-beach-sheriffs-office-128-000-during-incarceration-for-prostitution

everything local.., maybe not related though.

