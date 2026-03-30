Epstein’s expert criminal versatility is more evident daily. But when I saw the Financial Times noting Jeffrey Epstein’s did not cause Bear Stearns failure, (snarkily writing a 5,000 word article), in point of FACT, he most likely played a huge causational part in why Bear became a JPMorgan Chase entity in the late early innings (Bottom of the 3rd) of the Great Financial Crisis. He wasn’t alone in Wall Street arrogance - but he was a criminal with a multi-billion dollar credit card. (Note: my mother and aunt’s house was put in foreclosure by JPMorgan Chase in 2009.)

Excerpt from my forthcoming dossier series: Teacher, Trader, Swindler, Epstein

Financial Epstein

Mentioned briefly in the Ace Greenberg section, Liquid Funding, LTD. ties into the Bear Stearns-JP Morgan Chase lattice of currency trading, equities and mortgage backed securities (MBS). Liquid operated offshore[i] across the span of the MBS crisis: 2000-2008. But the wrap-up of its operations was still front of the brain for lawyer and co-conspirator Darrell Indyke (Volume 3) who received an email from lawyer Jeffrey Lipman in April 2011 about a signature file on Liquid Funding.[ii] The Paradise Papers exposed this financial hydra.[iii]

Kevin Hall and Nicolas Nehamas at the Miami Herald in July 2019 provided the insights that were confirmed inside the DOJ’s EFTAs. This author was able to follow them regarding Liquid Funding’s visible history, connecting Bear and JP.

“These documents also show that from at least 2000 to 2007 Epstein was chairman of a company called Liquid Funding Ltd., which was initially 40 percent owned by the Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns… It’s unclear how long Epstein ran Liquid Funding, which tied back to a similarly named company in Delaware, and how much it contributed to the known narrative of Epstein losing big sums during the financial crisis. But coupled with the fact that many of his businesses were operated in or with help from Caribbean offshore tax havens, the documents raise the likelihood that Epstein’s wealth is spread secretly across the globe… That’s shortly before Epstein, accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 14, managed to negotiate a lenient state plea agreement, which involved only two minor charges [out of 60 counts]. That deal, called a non-prosecution agreement, became the focus of a Miami Herald investigation in November 2018 that resulted in this month’s resignation of U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who in 2008 was the Miami-based U.S. Attorney working the plea arrangement…[This occurred in parallel to Liquid Funding imploding to the tune of $6.7 Billion in held liabilities.] In a notation on the client profile, correspondence to that New York address is directed to Harry Beller, whose LinkedIn profile shows that at that time he worked for New York Strategy Group [also Epstein controlled], a financial advisory firm to clients worth $1 billion and up… The most voluminous document about Epstein in the Paradise Papers is a 541-page one [never released to the public] detailing Liquid Funding Ltd., a company that was innovative for its time in trying ways to broaden the kind of debt that is accepted on the repurchase, or repo, market. These instruments involve a lender giving a borrower cash in exchange for securities that the borrower will buy back at an agreed upon date for a fixed price.”[iv] [My emphasis and additions.]

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Liquid Funding, LTD incorporated the same month as Bear Stearns Liquid Funding Holdings Inc. (BSLFH): October 2000.[v] More than a decade later, after the mortgage crisis resolved with the dissolution of Bear Stearns permanently as separate entity, Darren Indyke, Harry Beller (from above), Jeanne Brennan and Lesley Goff discussed Liquid Funding over emails.[vi] (Tied to contract attached and shown below in snippets.)

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Lipman is listed as a director in the network as of September 27, 2011.[vii] He was titled as Senior VP at Bear Stearns Liquid Funding Holdings by March 10, 2011.[viii]

On March 31, 2011, A JP Morgan Account#Q30171005 received a credit via BSLFH of $265,303 (the Liquid Funding Holdings LLC buyout), a shareholder in Liquid Funding, LTD.[ix] (This came via the Financial Trust Company’s shares disbursed from (page 19 of membership purchase & sale agreement.)[x]

The above snippets reflect that Bear Stearns was directly linked to the Liquid Funding from its formation.[xi] Epstein’s cash flows to this offshore entity linked to Bear Stearns equities trading and mortgage back securities operation that paralleled his 2000s JPMorgan’s accounts[xii] (EFTA01511781, Oct 27 transaction), and that these were subsumed onto JP’s balance sheets after March 2008 fire sale of Bear at $2/share. (Morgan raised it to $10/share.) The JP Morgan credit back to Epstein from the “membership interest purchase and sale agreement” through Bear to JPMorgan from his Financial Trust/Liquid shares is humorous.[xiii]

But this solved, or rather, contained, a public perception problem of enormous magnitude given Epstein’s pedophile case that Wall Street had no satisfactory answer for if word got out his hijinks were yet another toxic asset feature of Wall Street’s SOP[xiv] depravity. Prostitution was a given – but pedophilia was not.

Wall Street On Parade in 2023 reported on Liquid Funding and Moody’s the ratings agencies (paying member to see) papered over this debacle:

“Was Liquid Funding Ltd., the entity chaired by Jeffrey Epstein, part of the Bear Stearns’ bailout by the Federal Reserve? An announcement by Moody’s rating agency on April 18, 2008 raises that suspicion.[xv] It states that ‘all outstanding rated liabilities’ [$6.7 Billion] of Liquid Funding Ltd. have been ‘paid in full.’ Moody’s explained this as follows:

‘…the withdrawal of the three ratings was in response to Liquid Funding’s request for withdrawal, in connection with the voluntary wind-down of Liquid Funding and following the payment and satisfaction in full of all outstanding rated liabilities of Liquid Funding. According to the Outstanding Detail Report issued by JPMorgan as of April 7, 2008 in its capacity as trustee, none of the rated debt issued under the global medium-term note program or the commercial paper note program was outstanding as of that date. Additionally, the Program Outstanding Report issued as of April 8, 2008 by the Bank of New York Mellon in its capacity as trustee showed that all transactions for which Liquid Funding was serving as counterparty have matured or been terminated.’”[xvi]

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If Epstein was “hugely” connected to MBS failures via his incompetence and/or mismanagement on top of his criminal sexual deviancy, Wall Street would have undergone massive regulatory pressures while the public may have done far more kinetic actions than form Occupy Wall Street or the Tea Party Movement to demand enormous change; infiltrated as both were to dilute their power.

When Epstein talked about having Jimmy Cayne (29:00) on one phone line in a Palm Beach jail (circa June 2008) and JP Morgan Chase on the other, this was not because they wanted his advice on trading or managing out of the mortgage catastrophe that a legion of Wall Street bankers and housing investment firms benefited greatly from during the 2002-2006 housing market bubble.

The bridge-playing CEO of Bear Stearns and the Little Red Riding Hood liking JP Morgan head of Private Banking were most assuredly asking about Liquid Funding, Epstein’s 7 Bear Stearns accounts, and any other offshore entities with money flowing into, or most likely, the outflows into Jeffrey’s empire of lies and lasciviousness. Asking him as well, about the $6.7 Billion leveraged positions held up by $100-150 million in cash and money market connected accounts. (His JP Morgan Financial Trust Accounts showed a range between $105M and $150M; after Bear Stearns was subsumed into Chase.)(EFTA01555287, EFTA01555435)

[NOTE: How was he allowed to keep his funds? Who made that call as well?)

A culprit?: (EFTA00195963) showed substantial Repo & Reverse Repo operations as cited by the Miami Herald in July 2019.[xvii] The transactions likely alleged by Financial Trust, being sold to Liquid Funding LTD through Epstein’s Bear Stearns Acct.

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As shown in Ace Greenberg’s dossier, Epstein’s activities in 2005 in repurchase and repo operations totaled over $6.7 billion dollars. This matches in magnitude the reported hole in Liquid Funding’s operations at its closure.

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Lastly, during the 2023 JP Morgan civil suit that resulted in a $290M settlement, a forensic accountant provided details on money flows into Eastern European women’s bank accounts, on a very regular basis, that served no legitimate business purpose in his expert analysis.[xviii] That says everything about Epstein.

Liquid Funding Inc.[xix],[xx] appears suspiciously close by Epstein’s youthful haunts.

References

[i] https://www.applebyglobal.com/locations/

[ii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00436053.pdf

[iii] https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/nodes/82004676

[iv] https://archive.is/tdh59

[v] https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_de/3309554

[vi] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00284566.pdf

[vii] https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/nodes/82004676

[viii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00284566.pdf

[ix] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01510050.pdf

[x] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00284566.pdf

[xi] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01510050.pdf

[xii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01511781.pdf

[xiii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00295144.pdf

[xiv] Standard Operating Procedure

[xv] https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Withdraws-Ratings-Of-Liquid-Funding-Ltd--PR_153549

[xvi] https://wallstreetonparade.com/2023/05/jpmorgan-chase-and-jeffrey-epstein-were-both-involved-in-a-strange-offshore-company-called-liquid-funding/

[xvii] https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article232799597.html

[xviii] https://wallstreetonparade.com/2023/05/jpmorgan-chase-and-jeffrey-epstein-were-both-involved-in-a-strange-offshore-company-called-liquid-funding/

[xix] https://tinyurl.com/LIQUIDFUNDING1989

[xx] https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ny/1357036