1740 markers conflict with official sites listing 1741.

Above: https://web.archive.org/web/20200327015325/ http://www.ncmarkers.com/Markers.aspx? MarkerId=G-1 - the first marker erected in the state (1936)

Note: I have not thoroughly researched the relationship, if any to John Penn, of North Carolina. But given what I do know of others in my background, and locations they sprung from (Virginia and Massachusetts alike) - it would not be a huge surprise.

The linkages I can verify do pass muster - So Far - but there are also conflicts.

But what’s a story without conflicts!

So, who was John Penn? When was John Penn born? (Either May 6, 1740 or May 17, 1741.) One of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. His life though curtailed to only 47 or 48 years, obviously had the uniqueness to be signer of the Founding document of the United States of America. From U.S. History.org:

John Penn was born in Caroline County, Virginia, to a family of means. His father died when he was eighteen years old, and though he had received only a rudimentary education at a country school , he had access to the library of his relative [uncle] Edmund Pendleton. He was licensed to practice law in the state of Virginia at age twenty-two. In 1774 he moved to Granville County, North Carolina, where he established a law practice and soon became a gentleman member of the political community. He was elected to attend the provincial Congress in 1775 and elected to the Continental Congress that same year. He served there until 1777, participating in committee work. He was again elected in 1779, appointed to the Board of War, where he served until 1780. He declined a judgeship in his native state around that time, due to failing health. In retirement he engaged in his law practice. He died at the age of 48.

Edmund was the more famous (and much more accomplished) but also: a non-signatory Founder of the United States compared to Penn. Edmund served in the 1st Continental Congress, becoming the Speaker of the Virginia House - where George Washington and Patrick Henry were his rivals, friends and peers. Edmund was later 1st Chief Judge of Virginia (1788 – 1803).

Share

Penn’s uncle connected substantially to other early players in the American Experience (though he was childless) with the same date of birth issue present:

According to some sources, John Taylor [of Caroline] was born in Orange County, Virginia, in 1753, though others state that this is in error and that he was in fact born in Caroline County in 1754.[2] He was the son of James Taylor and Ann Pollard . She was a sister of Sarah Pollard, wife of Edmund Pendleton , a Founding Father of the State of Virginia who served as president of the Fifth Virginia Convention held between May and July 1776, that declared in favor of independence. Taylor was of the same line as General Zachary Taylor, who became the President of the United States. [March 4, 1849[a] – July 9, 1850.]

Intermarriages created the bonds and historical patterns we still trace to today. (Above The Pannills eventually trace back into my Parkhurst lineage coming out of Massachusetts Bay Colony.)

Getting back to Penn’s family’s backstory. That started over 150 years before the Magna Carta was signed in 1215:

John’s great-grandfather on his mother’s side, James Taylor, was born in his ancestral home, Pennington Castle, about 20 miles from Carlisle in England. He was a descendant of Baron Taillefer who fought at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and became the Earl of Pennington. James Taylor arrived in Virginia in 1635 at the age of 20 and established the estate of Hare Forest on Chesapeake Bay between the James and North Rivers. He married Frances Walker, and two of their descendants became presidents of the United States—James Madison and Zachary Taylor.

Another of John Penn’s great-grandfathers on his mother’s side, Philip Pendleton, was born in 1650 and came to Virginia from Norwich, England in 1674. Philip’s ancestors included George Pendleton, Sr., Esquire, of County Lancashire in England, town of Pendleton, who was born about 1500. The Pendleton family name was well known in public life during the reign of Henry VIII.

John Penn grew up on a small farm in Caroline County, Virginia, where he had hills to climb, caves and dense woods to explore, a stream full of fish, and plenty of wildlife to hunt. He attended a common school for only two years. Moses Penn, his father, modestly wealthy, did not consider education to be important. But one important ingredient was lacking in his son’s life—motivation.

Motivation soon sprung from his decade practice of law and his lack of respect for King George, resulting in charge before a colonial court, a nominal fine issued (a penny) after his quick conviction. John Penn, of course, refused even a penny.

From the post-independence time, until the 1780s, Penn was primarily a North Carolina legislator and executive in oversight at the height of war battles:

In December 1776 the Fifth Provincial Congress appointed Thomas Burke to Penn's seat in the Continental Congress. But when the first Assembly under the new state constitution met the following April, Penn, who was a member of the lower house, won the seat held by Joseph Hewes. The bitterly contested election was influenced by charges that Hewes, an Edenton merchant, had been neglecting his congressional duties to engage in a profitable trade as commissioned agent of the Congress's Secret Committee . Although Penn never attained prominence as a member of the Continental Congress, he attended the proceedings for 1,038 days, longer than any other North Carolina delegate during the Revolutionary War , and served on fourteen committees and eight standing boards . Believing that a permanent union was necessary, he signed the Articles of Confederation on 16 July 1778 . Along with the other North Carolina delegates he consistently voted with the southern bloc. [With] The British victory at Camden on 16 Aug. 1780 paved the way for invasion of North Carolina. The military threat led to a crisis in government. The constitution did not provide the governor with adequate emergency power, and at Governor Abner Nash’s request the Assembly created a three-man Board of War with control of military affairs consisting of Penn, Colonel Alexander Martin, and Oroondates Davis. They met at Hillsborough in September 1780. Since the other two members were absent during most of the board’s four-month existence, Penn acted alone much of the time. The board was primarily involved in equipping and supplying the North Carolina militia and General Nathanael Greene’s army operating in North Carolina; it provided energetic leadership during the crisis, coordinating military activities and securing provisions and transporting them to the armies. The Assembly abolished the board in January 1781 after complaints from military officers who resented civilian interference with military affairs and from Governor Nash, who claimed that the board had usurped his authority. [Charges of dictatorship were levied by some historians.] The Signature of John Penn on the Declaration of Independence Five months later Penn was elected to the governor’s Council. He was president of the Council during the closing months of the war, when the Council met frequently with Governor Thomas Burke. After two years on the Council Penn was defeated for reelection in 1783. Share

Thomas Jefferson told, later in his life, circa 1820, of the North Carolinians differences at the cusp of declaration: