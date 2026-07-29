By John Haughey July 28, 2026

Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/inside-the-next-gen-nuclear-power-revolution-in-idahos-high-desert-6062417

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho—History was made with the flip of a switch at 12:30 a.m. on June 4, under partly cloudy skies and a waning three-quarter moon in Idaho’s Arco Desert, when a prototype reactor sustained a nuclear chain reaction, becoming the first new design to achieve “criticality,” or viability, in the United States since 1973 . [How retarded is that? Retarded as in growth…] In that midnight milestone’s wake, the future is following fast. Since Antares Nuclear’s Mark-0 design was validated in early June, three other novel reactor designs have met the U.S. Department of Energy’s criticality requirements and, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Up to four more could do so by year’s end. While technologies, fuels, and applications vary, these prototypes share common traits. All are far smaller than the conventional reactors with massive cement cooling towers, and all are designed to be mass-produced, portable, and scalable. Several can fit in the bed of a pickup truck.

First-Movers

Antares Nuclear is one of 10 companies selected by the Department of Energy in August 2025 to develop “first mover” innovations under a reactor pilot program authorized by President Donald Trump. In four executive orders in May 2025, the president called for licensing 10 new reactors by 2030 and quadrupling the nation’s nuclear energy capacity by 2050 . The United States maintains the world’s largest nuclear power industry, with 96 reactors across 28 states that produce nearly 20 percent of the nation’s electricity , according to the U.S. Energy Information Association. But since 1990 , while 18 reactors have been retired, only two new ones have been built in the United States , largely because of costs, long timelines, regulatory entanglements, and public perception after the Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima nuclear accidents.

Meanwhile…CHINA has 37 under construction.

Although deployments have languished for a half-century, nuclear technologies have advanced, with U.S. companies developing more than 30 new reactor designs. Meanwhile, successive administrations and Congress—in scarce consensus—have been deregulating and subsidizing the industry since 2024’s ADVANCE Act adoption to meet a projected 25 percent increase in electricity demand by 2030 and more than 70 percent increase by 2050.

Prototypes by Aalo Atomics and Valar Atomics also reached criticality under the pilot reactor program , while Deployable Energy did so as a launchpad participant . On criticality’s “cusp” at the national lab and elsewhere are micro-reactors from Radiant Industries, Natura Resources, Last Energy, Atomic Alchemy, Deep Fission, and Oklo. Valar and Deployable Designs

More as well at: https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/idahos-high-desert-becomes-hot-spot-nuclear-power-revolution

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-department-issues-emergency-order-secure-power-grid-17-us-states

In a July 26 statement, DOE said the order would stabilize the power grid and mitigate blackout risks, highlighting that outages cost American people around $44 billion annually. “The Trump Administration is tapping into an abundant supply of unused backup generation to maintain affordable, reliable, and secure power for hardworking American families and businesses,” Wright said in the statement. The department estimated the total nationwide unused power generation to be at over 35 gigawatts.

This is a highly interesting statement. Whether it is valid or not - leads one to think this lay at the heart of the datacenter-obsessed craze. Their “ace” in the hole. They believe there is a 35-gigawatt source untapped . Even as the grid is fragile and needs substantial investment in hardening against threats.

(Realize: those 96 reactors above are in many cases 50-60 years old.)

https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/operating/list-power-reactor-units