While one has dove into the Epstein Files quite deeply, seeing the proof (of money manipulations) and conversations had on Financial Systems, Project Molecule (court exhibit), Designer Babies and AI talk, DAVOS deals and all the connected peeps to these, one has not, repeat, not lost sight of the battle at present. As I mentioned in my recent podcast, Epstein is a prism to understand just how many people are playing us. Whether left, right, Academics to Zionists, these people are pot committed to re-ORDER this world to their fondest desires that include you as their slaves until better robotic-AI farm implements are installed and you are “happy” (1).

Banks

The root problem analysis starts and ends with their financial or monetary systems. This drives the fundamental tension across the entire world – based off perfection of collateral, usury, resources, and lastly, the creation of Ponzis (like 1980s business partner of Jeffrey did, or did he alone?) to keep such a monetary system operating under a fiat currency paradigm. Perfection of Collateral has a specific meaning legally: “Perfection is the process of publicly establishing a security interest in collateral for purposes of gaining priority. Among competing security interests, a security that is perfected will prevail over other unperfected security interests (see U.C.C. § 9-322(a)).” [My emphasis.] (2)

Quidquid sorti accedit, usura est (”Whatever exceeds the principal is usury”)

Usury originally meant charging interest on any loan above its principle to be returned, (biblically, Exodus 22:25, Leviticus 25:36-37). But that which was defined biblically, then morphed (for reasons we can speculate on quite logically, without an immediate conspiratorial tone, the power of Venetian/Medici banking during the Renaissance) which incorporated ledger accounting, rudimentary and short-term corporate structures (renewable on March 24, oddly) and lending with interest attached (bills of exchange) – especially useful given the wars between the Royal classes needing financing over long periods (3).

To quote the much discredited Wikipedia, four types of banking operations existed, with their target audiences and taboos guised as well:

banchi di pegno: pawn shops, which catered to the lower classes were excluded from the banking or more literally, the “money-changing” guild (Arte del Cambio), and were allowed to charge up to 20% annually on loans they made which were secured by the borrower property. The pawnbrokers (a mix of Christians and Jews; exclusively Jewish after 1437…ostracized since they openly violated the Catholic Church’s ban on usury…

banchi a minuto (small or retail banks): the most obscure of the three, they were sort of combinations of lenders and pawnbrokers. They dealt in, among other things, bullion, installment sales of jewels and loans secured by jewels, and currency exchange. None of the surviving records mention anything but time deposits (for the purposes of raising capital)…

banchi in mercato or banchi aperti: transfer and deposit banks, who did their business out in the open of a public square, recording all their transactions in a single journal visible on their table (tavola, hence their collective name as tavoli), which they were required by law to only transfer between accounts when the customers were observing.

banchi grossi (”great banks”): the largest financial institutions in Florence, though not the most numerous…They were the major movers and shakers in the European economy. They had vast accumulations of capital, multi-generational projects, and were a mainstay of the Florentine economy, because not only did they deal in time deposits, demand deposits, and discretionary deposits (depositi a discrezione), they expended most of their efforts in funneling their capital into commerce and bills of exchange. Such bills could be a hidden and legal method to create loans bearing interest…

Additionally, the growth of highly-leveraged institutions, wide-spread fiat currencies, arbitraging interest rates) to the charging of excessive interests rates based off one’s creditworthiness – as we are told yet again by The Chosen People – who soon took over European banking where the Italians of the Renaissance slowly receded from dominance. The interest accrued on this borrower leads often to defaults and entrapment of people (through binding court decisions) with onerous debts where the principle is dwarfed by interest accruing. (Modern example: A 50-year mortgage that is unlikely to be serviced in one’s lifetime. But bankers will package up such loans as a debt instrument – MBS products – and stew up the same crisis that wrecked the financial system in 2008. Rinse and repeat – make a market, a new hustle.) Famously, Shakespeare’s Polonius advised his son in Hamlet, though unheeded and often mocked in modern analysis: “Neither a borrower nor lender be.”[4]

Resources – that of land, air, water, structure, materials, the body, mind and spirit (the parasitic elite’s sickest new delight) – are the grist of all human conflict, as these tied back into collateral claims – humans as slaves to a land or master they must delight or perish quickly. Wars fought – start off who lays claim to a piece of real estate or property, whether inert or lively – using spiritual, religious, intellectual or ancestral claims to buttress up the design to call something: MY PROPERTY. More bluntly: Might or force determines these outcomes – morals indeed will indeed be damned – this operates in parallel to the Human Condition, and by extension, the Law of the Jungle: kill or be killed; enslave or be enslaved.

We are often very lucky (or blessed) when reasonable folks can negotiate to a non-bloody settlement, cooperation amongst moral and fair people, can occur – as these rare breeds figure out how to please their common people and keep the dogs of war at bay for a spell. But then, third parties will interject themselves, scheming to separate both parties from the agreement, sowing lies and distrust and killing (false flags) – to stir up conflicts, yet again –when the deal in place hampers this 3rd party’s investments and plans for control of that part of the world.

This too is as old as the Bible itself: the possession of anything coveted, will lead to many deceits and plans to break those in current possession free of the coveted item or people. It appears that such truces of battle over land are routinely broken by the 4th generational cycle, causing cataclysms that alter the World Risk Board. Always done in such a way to erase old lives (and potential sharp memories) of those most likely to point out the stark and rational reasons to repeat such terrible actions. But yet again, this 4th turning comes at us – this time - with nuclear annihilation as a black swan probability for all Humanity. We’ve barely 80 years from the mass killings that defined World War II, a mere blink of time in Humanity’s existence – but we never learn. (The United States current operational attack on Iran – a continuation of belligerence from June 2025 – will alter the World Risk Board. This, as revolutionary forces, internal to the U.S., seek to alter its boundaries permanently through Color Revolution tactics. And, other nation-states are under a psychopathic paralysis of banker’s and elitist’s obsession with remaking this world towards their damnable ends., labeled as the Kalergi Plan, a far-right conspiracy that is awfully well-aligned with Eric Weinstein’s paper on immigration.[5,6])

Such wars methods come after a general exhaustion of a technique that pre-existed its namesake. Charles “Ponzi” is scheme we hear a great deal about – early investors are paid off by later investors, not through business profits – but until a tipping point is reached (the running out of new investors). This hustle is then exposed to a catastrophic end (Madoff). Variations on the theme – pyramid/MLM schemes are more complex, but still operate towards the same end. Many new and obfuscated industries (like Bitcoin or AI) grow quickly off the first actors’ expertise in sales pitches. Bernays propaganda[7] – a generational cohort of Charles – are sales pitches to those looking for investment opportunities with unusually high returns from little (or no) physical or mental effort. Or: “Anything too good to be true…typically is.”

A side note: a few people inside these scenarios are both the dupe and the doer. Meaning that: while they bought the sales pitch, they also went ahead and used creativity, ingenuity and hard work to achieve – or build something with a residual value (separated from) the Ponzi scheme going to zero. This does occur – indirectly even – and so human activity is neither all good, nor all wasteful, but a blend often on smarts, motivated action and ethics [8] – where the wheat is to be separated from the chaff (Matthew 3:12, NIV).

Of these four: the first three are considered legal on their face, including the immense destruction caused by war. (If a Congress declares it – which they usually won’t – but are glad to siphon off money (laundering) through an undeclared war and put the blame at the head of state’s feet, who may also be in on this or other grifts allowed by Congress and Courts.) These three combined may be argued as the most damaging to the whole of society or civilization – when faith is eroded by government’s gross malfeasances, generating up inane levels of debts and raising taxes to boot on those whose opinions it no longer desires to entertain in the slightest. (Sound familiar at present?)

Usury, for instance, can be easily eliminated – but our financial system (not designed by us low people) operates both off exploiting the Cantillon Effect and the usury, thereafter. Those onerous interest rates, to those who borrow depreciated paper that first required “faith” in its inherent value, but then see that value erode right before their eyes as that paper currency is passed first through power banks and hedge fudge-like intermediaries – while prices of common items go up and record profits are made (off the money printing for the same level of goods, initially). Meanwhile, those elevated closest to the money printing operations (bankers, hedge funds) will both spend or “invest” more while they charge interest on you, the gullible and propagandized borrower. The trickle down is never as good as the waterfall that gushes over to the ruling classes.

But even as these bankers have the proximity and gall to charge interest off their more valued piece of paper (and backstopped by real money – gold, real estate, perfected collateral), this stable and periodic hustle is not enough for them. Stability is not actually sought by the bankers – instability – wars – are deemed highly profitable. First, military contractors and arms makers funded to make implements to eliminate competition over resources. Second, those resources captured and now placed on a bank balance sheet. Third, debts erased by triggering a force majeure clause and the termination of service the offending contract. (Their bad deals are always called unfortunate debts created by your existence) when on their balance sheets. War is the nasty way used to clean up those bad debts – their mistakes, not yours.

Meaningfully to your future, the Social Security Ponzi scheme – is operational inside the U.S. government. The modern concept came initially from Europe – Germany – Otto von Bismarck authored up Krankenversicherungsgesetz (Health Insurance Act) in 1883 as a way to stop a growing tide of “socialism.” One can argue (rightly) that was a very bad idea – or was it? Depends upon the agenda and what came thereafter.

Social Security payouts rely on the monies from its later investors (your collected Social Security taxes from your toils) to pay off the earlier investors (older people, much older than you are to collect it at present). Yet, we know this Ponzi will collapse as it depends on the collection rate % from “workers” (AI destroying jobs), the ratio of new-to-old “investors” (birth rates) and the age barrier to receive full benefits (67 if born after 1960; once set at 65). But thesecan become shifting goal posts – based off Congressional whims. As retirement age can be moved out – at the vote of it and the President’s pen stroke. One cannot retire off Social Security thanks to the value of the U.S. dollar approaching less than 2% of its value in 1971.)

This was a very long way to lay out how completely screwed the United States (and many of the Western Allies) are – without the will to stop the bleeding and reduce spending of the fiat-failing currency going to zero. A recent podcast stated that since 1971, the U.S. dollar has lost 90-95% of its value during my lifetime. Google AI concurs – for what value that is to this post.)

Note as well: we will never pay off the current standing debt encroaching on $40 trillion in short-term liabilities. Some have suggested we will revalue gold very soon – to increase our assets – off an accounting trick that is legal ($10-20,000/oz.) But so too will others – some (China) with more gold tonnage (plausibly) could then assure they’ll be the responsible financial party (for the world’s next reserve currency, or settlement currency designed).

The sprawling federal bureaucracy that DOGE targeted rightly for elimination would only partly address this dilemma. The reduction in the size and insanity of paying lazy bureaucrats (that hate ½ the people they service – because D.C. area votes about 95% Democrat. And one thing has been made clear: Democrat voters – out East – despise fly-over country with a special passion.)

This author had, in late 2022, published a DOGE necessity: that one must gut the vast majority of the U.S. Federal government and contractors attached to its wasteful and ineffective operations. The 435 plus Agencies, one for each member of Congress, dwarfed even the Chinese Communists government in number; or those Nazis, certain political forces hate so much, but act so similar to (by a factor of 10 in the Nazis’ case, William Shirer.

Such governance has been unsustainable – a buzz word that many only apply to the environment – but there are other environments that need actual sustainability. Unfortunately, for the self-absorbed bureaucrats that see themselves and their regulatory powers as critically vital to the operation of United States, does so at the risk of the U.S.’s financial demise. (When the rest of the world refuses the U.S. dollar, or no longer finances our spending problems from D.C. to one’s kitchen table, the pain will be immense to all. But leave it to the financially ignorant, and blessed, to forgo any awareness of that.)

Not that these highly paid G-15+ deign to notice any such insanity while inside their own narcissistic prism of “class consciousness” and “the resisting of a dictator” delusion called Trump. Trump, for all his faults, and these are many, didn’t create by himself, the multi-trillion dollar problem of wasteful expenditures or agencies that can never shrink. That he barely understands his government is tied rather to: Congress. (A body filled with people there for 30-40 years and so wealthy off 6-figure salaries that people are building stock trackers to mirror their trades. Nancy Pelosi is far better than Warren Buffett or Ray Dalio at beating the market (S&P 500).) These lawmakers and their lobbying parasites accelerated the demise of the United States to make sure their multi-million dollar grifts continue on to the very end. (Both parties – the Uniparty was born, long ago.)

Funnier yet, is just how much resistance came from DOGE. Even from “people on our side” Naomi Wolfe due to privacy issues under Elon’s grabby hands. (Here was a thought: JOIN the TEAM as a watch dog. We needed more volunteers, and people with actual brains – and time to give – to this cause. But she isn’t the only one. More to the point: why did Elon Musk – Jeffrey Epstein known – make sure he was so close in? What happen to Vivek? He of the H1-B scandalous takes.)

But notice, at present, DHS is stymied (through budgetary funding!) to remove the freeloaders, often identifiable by their acquisition of SSN# and even getting benefits off dead people’s SSN#! Criminals protected by Federal Judges – that need impeachment and imprisonment for the rest of their lives. (Even single count of obstruction of justice, removal of millions of illegally-entering and law-breaking non-citizens, counts as 5-year charge. Do the math – one could send Judge Jeb Boasberg up for 100,000 years.)

This is because DHS houses ICE. The agency that Biden turned into the largest child trafficking operation in World History, one will allege here. But this is the retaliatory stand of those with dark Communist hearts and Agenda 2030 to get 100 Mamdanis running every last metro area in the United States.

Clinton and VP Bush in 1983, President Bush Pardons Six in 1992

Finally, let’s go back to banks and Epstein…Clinton. This week, the Clinton duo came in to tell people they didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein too well. Hillary had Ghislaine Maxwell at her daughter’s wedding, but ignore that – she’s a totally reliable truth teller. (Yes, women, just like Trump is a liar too. You aren’t winning arguments by deflecting off your powerful person that controls your brain and thinking. You are actually losing the argument by blame shifting and deflecting and not conceding this point.)

Anyways, back to President Clinton and his 1980s dealings. Like Epstein, Clinton’s Arkansas operations linked into the BCCI banking/money laundering operation (page 22). BCCI was the bank of choice for weapons sold through Israel passed to Iran and routed to Nicaragua to support anti-Communist Contra rebels. The Arkansas spoke in this operation involved drug trafficking and smuggling through Mena, Arkansas. Funding mechanisms operated via peeps connected to George H.W. Bush - that Bill Barr advised on pardoning in 1992.

Later during Epstein’s NPA, Kirkland Ellis lawyer Kenneth Starr (Whitewater investigator) was key to securing Epstein’s light sentence. It appears both Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein were involved in the same operations with George HW Bush in the 1980s with BCCI connected to them both, just from opposite sides of the globe. Epstein was in the international spoke (Saudis, Israelis, arms/ bank) while Clinton was the domestic/state side operation (drugs/money/bank).

Watch and listen below (4:05). Its just 10 minutes. Then read Drop Site News.

