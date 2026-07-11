Source: https://x.com/IuliiaMendel/status/2075909467590263002?s=20

Overall, 4.38 million Ukrainians held temporary protection status across the EU at the end of May, up 7,795 people (+0.2%) from the previous month. The new waves of migration are easy to predict with the war getting more brutal and inhumane and a new humanitarian catastrophe looming next winter.

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