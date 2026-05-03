From Zero Hedge:

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No resources. No rational energy policy. Insane immigration policy. No liberties - soon. AND, the EU SLOP Governments want their citizen population to conscript to fight in UKRAINE - that has the lowest birth rate. GUESS who is trying to run Ukraine in the future?

WEF and BlackRock - both headed by Larry FINK - guess what tribe he hails from?

Then, one has Israel-Palestine where OpenAI - Oracle - Trump Coin is behind Project Sunrise.