No More Europe: AI & WEF Controlled Countries
Ukraine and Israel - connected by the Ashkenazi Jews at the top - are moving
From Zero Hedge:
The map [above], via Visual Capitalist's Gabriel Cohen, shows the number of live births per woman across Europe using the most recent data from Eurostat, FRED, and the UK’s Office for National Statistics.
No resources. No rational energy policy. Insane immigration policy. No liberties - soon. AND, the EU SLOP Governments want their citizen population to conscript to fight in UKRAINE - that has the lowest birth rate. GUESS who is trying to run Ukraine in the future?