Nicolas De Santo: HTS Jokes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_al-Sharaa

Wikipedia is WILD on this guy!

Under al-Shara’a’s leadership, al-Nusra Front and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham perpetrated a series of war crimes, suicide bombings, forced conversions, ethnic cleansing and sectarian massacres against Syria’s Christian, Alawite, Shia and Druze minorities. These included the January 2012 al-Midan bombing, which killed 26 people and wounded 63.[40] In 2015, al-Nusra fighters killed Druze villagers during the Qalb Loze massacre.[41][42][43] The Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya news network claimed that al-Nusra’s leadership denounced the attack, asserting that the actions of the attackers were in contradiction to the organization’s policy.[44] Al-Nusra was also suspected of carrying out the 10 May 2012 Damascus bombings killing 55 people and injuring over 400,[45] and the February 2013 Damascus bombings which killed 83 people, most of them civilians and children, and were condemned by the Syrian opposition.[46]

In June 2013 al-Nusra claimed the “storming and cleansing of Hatla“ during which 30 to 60 Shia civilians were killed as part of a wider campaign of sectarian cleansing in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.[47]

On 12 May 2016, rebels led by al-Nusra Front massacred 42 civilians and seven NDF militiamen while kidnapping up to 70 people after taking control of the Alawite village of Zara’a in Southern Hama.[48][49]

Al-Nusra was also behind suicide bombings in Lebanon directed against Alawites and Shia populations, including the 2015 Tripoli, Lebanon bombings[50] (for which the group claimed responsibility) and was suspected of carrying out the July 2013 Beirut bombing[51] and the 2013 Iranian embassy bombing in Beirut.[52]