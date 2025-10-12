Neocon History: Wars for "Democracy"

Former Leftists, committed scholars, dual citizens, and extreme military opportunists come together to wreck the moral authority of the United States and siphon off its economic power directly to their pockets.

Its a highly lucrative gig if you can get it. Bilking the U.S. Taxpayer to pay for wars and welfare.

As I noted recently, we are $37 trillion in debt - and what could of that money gone towards?

Oh, and started multiple wars and regime change planning. “7 countries in 5 years” as General Wesley Clark would let the cat out the bag.

(Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran.)

At 36:36 former CIA director James Woolsey makes his “good” threats.

Syrians were mentioned shortly thereafter.

Well, it took President autopen Joe Biden et. al., to finally get that done in December 2024. Killing Christians was and is the ongoing price paid.

“People Got Their Freedom Out of It.” - Meyrav Wurmser