Link: https://armedservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf

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Specific language From NDAA 2027 BILL (page 40-42):

(1) identifying jointly developed or Israeli-origin technologies with operational utility for potential integration into United States systems and programs of record ;

(2) ensuring collaborative research initiatives involving government, private sector, and academic institutions in the United States and Israel, is done in a manner that protects sensitive technology and information and the national security interests of the United States and Israel ;

(3) facilitating the transition of technologies from research and development into procurement and acquisition pathway s;

(4) establishing frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements, and United States-based coproduction or manufacturing partnerships with Israeli industry

(5) coordinating with relevant Department of Defense [WAR] components, including the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate , capability development and innovation divisions, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, the United States-Israel Operations Technology Working Group, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency , the United States Space Command , the military departments, and other Department of Defense entities, as appropriate, to align efforts and avoid duplication; and

(6) promoting joint training exercises and information-sharing mechanisms to enhance operational readiness to deploy jointly developed technologies.

(b) COOPERATIVE EFFORTS.—The synchronized cooperative efforts under subsection (a) may be carried out through the following domains:

(1) Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms. [DRONE WARFARE]

(2) Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats.

(3) Missile and air defense technologies.

(4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

(5) Directed energy and advanced sensing.

(6) Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience.

(7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense.

(8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics.

(9) Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production.

(10) Other emerging technologies as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel.