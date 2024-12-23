My Response:

Reading the comments tells me that many have lots of opinions & zero understanding of why 10M migrants were let in. DC & Biden just drove down wages, bought off a voting bloc & diluted all US Citizens out of their own country. If it were up to them [and it is], DC would import many millions more.

Bannon also says: these violators of US law are making rational choices. They were incentivized to come - acquiring benefits that are for citizens. But hey, people voted for this to happen. Biden stated that was the goal going back in his VP days. He made good on that promise!

Leave a comment

Bannon doesn't despise them for the choice - but he very well knows it doesn't help anyone at the bottom to have even MORE bottom, now does it? Why do you also think they wrecked small businesses with COVID? it was to drive down people that are "middle class" and force them back to the BIG BOX Corporate slave companies. The only ones that benefited from COVID & Vaccines & Migrants were the TOP MNCs.

The ELITE want SERFS - managed by their GVT technocrats - and they don't care what color you come in. This is class warfare technique, not race warfare. But if ONE wants to make it about race or sex or LGBTQ - THEN ONE just took the ELITE's BAIT & ran with it.

DIVIDE N RULE. Been a tactic forever used by oligarchs, royalty, dictators... create enemies, invisible or abroad. Yes, weaponizing migration is akin to the Huns coming into the Roman Empire...at its decay. Goths were pushed into the failing empire.

So too with Middle East chaos since 2001. That was a feature, not a bug. Triggered by US government for exploitation.. UN Paper written about it by

@EricRWeinstein as @JohnnyVedmore wrote [in]:

https://newspaste.com/2024/09/25/eric-r-weinsteins-great-replacement/

Bannon went to prison for 4 months. (That doesn't make him necessarily a good actor. He is a very, very sharp individual. A Political animal - trained at the ELITE schools.)

I did a bit too back in 2001-2003. So I know plenty about the who, what and why of being at the very bottom. (I also have an engineering degree from Purdue. But a felony conviction always interferes with any move up the ladder. Especially as time went forward. So I am REALLY at the BOTTOM now. Most have zero idea how far down.)

Share

So anyone selling you that mass migration solves anything is grossly manipulating you. How does moving around on a debt-filled Titanic making anyone happier? Even if the US took in 50M migrants/yr, the # of migrants that are dirt poor numbers in the billions. They could do just as well to fix their own country.

Leave a comment

Buy me a coffee!

NOTICE: China isn't down with anyone coming [into] their country. CCP has control over massive natural resources, literally own most critical minerals and coal, and yet 1B [1,000,000,000] peasants still exist. 80M [80,000,000] illiterate Chinese. Imagine that!

If you come to a country that has no job growth - entrepreneurship is the only option [outside of welfare]; but you have regulation, sweat equity, luck and need of a product/service people will buy. That takes years - unless you want to go black market (drugs, guns, humans).

Many as well just came here were immediately DE-MOTIVATED to accept welfare. How is that going to improve their lives? Those on social programs rarely come off them - for very long.

Bannon is actually correct about those that are educated coming from abroad. Why wouldn't you want them to go back to their home country and build it out?

I went to school with Indian born peoples. They gladly went back - and I followed up with them - to start or work in their family businesses. They had a plan.

You know what policies have destructed the black community? Easy divorce, easy abortion, mountains of Democratic blather about helping out their cities. ITS not a lack of money - its the corruption allow from that.

I am NOT saying REPUBLICANS are any better. RINOS gave up on the inner cities 50 years ago. Look at those cities...crime, dirty, run by psychos and Marxists. But regulation and taxation keeps the poor, poor.

Everyone best get ready for a come-to-Jesus moment. Not because of religion....because a reckoning is coming, financially, geopolitical, socially as well.

Its easy to say its Racism that at the heart of every problem. Don't have to stop for even a second to think about what one has not done to help themselves. There are internal and external factors - as I have mentioned above.

The PEOPLE in DC are glad to keep all of us dependent on the crumbs from an eroding tax base. You know why people love government jobs? Because its paid for by 5-6 private sector jobs (their taxes). Even the government work partly pays to keep themselves working with taxes!

What is the role of government?

What should be its role?

What is the role of the private sector?

What should be its focus?

But I suspect asking too many questions goes over the head of the perpetual victim who diagnoses the problem only to the level of their maturity about life and society.

It take a very honest person to stop blaming their fellow slug in the cauldron of serfdom for their biases, both real and imagined. But working together doesn't seem the desire of those that complain about just one thing like a record or rapper using the same tired lines.

Thanks for reading DCFPRESS Post! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

But, the future may surprise.

Here's hoping so!