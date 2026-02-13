I am not going to write too much, rather I have snipped from all the requisite documents what is needed to get the gist of this little detail most haven’t brought that much attention to. It involves co-conspirators, and their immunity. Now: Ghislaine and Jeffrey were not innocent of particular crimes committed. We are highly confident of their scumbaggery and psychopathy towards humanity.

But, when you make contracts - which Epstein did - those other parties, considered covered by the NPA agreement, had some expectation the U.S. Government would comply. (LOL)

But let us look at what ties this together.

Non-Prosecution Agreement Dilemma, Bush DOJ & NYT

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00065989.pdf

Did the US Government, under George W Bush AG/Main Justice cut a deal with Epstein’s lawyers that Trump’s DOJ broke (while under Bill Barr, former AG under George HW Bush) and later prosecuted Maxwell, successfully instead, under the Biden Administration (with Merrick Garland thru James Comey’s daughter, Maureen)?

Because, it appears, that was in put in play.

Bush Admin Players in 2007-8 NPA

Mark Filip was the 2nd in Command - and Kirkland Ellis's Kenneth Starr wrote voluminously to impress upon him Epstein's plight deserve more of his attention. HINT: this could work out for you later. (Filip is a Partner at Kirkland Ellis. Funny that.)

Victims Ages (2 of 3 pages) – 20 Jane Does, 60 Counts, Forfeitures in play

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01718407.pdf

There were at least 20 Jane Does - 60 counts.

Kirkland Ellis – Kenneth Starr – Dec 2007, regarding Epstein to Acosta/Main DOJ

Kenneth Starr earning his hourly rate.

Timeline to NPA

2007 Negotiation Cycle - heavily redacted aside from Acosta.

May-June 2008 Federal Threat of Criminal Prosecution by Acosta, et.al. CLINTON not TRUMP is mentioned, Pleas made to DOJ’s Mark Filip as Associate AG

This is Epstein's lawyer bringing in CLINTON.

Landon Thomas, NYT Financial Reporter, Interference, Spotlighting FL Case. Was He Epstein’s Intel Lifeline?

Bear Stearns & JPMorgan were Epstein-attached (see the clip below). In March 2008, JP acquired Bear Stearns in a rush Friday deal.

If the NPA had Clinton + 3 others: Did those 3 include Financial Titan or Royalty(s) that would have ROCKED Wall Street to its core in early 2008 instead of late 2008?

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02436805.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00597542.pdf

Landon formed a decade-long relationship (or rather): was he the INTEL operative to assure Epstein's case highlighting would drive action from the Bush administration favorable to more than just Clinton?

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00703099.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02252199.pdf

NPA Argument made by Maxwell’s Attorneys after her arrest in 2020

Finally, this does not constitute an argument for letting abusers off; rather it informs to HOW Epstein’s co-conspirators are “FREE.”

But the KEY IS:

Since Epstein is dead – did he “successfully” fulfill ALL the TERMS of the NPA prior to his death?

Does his death break the NPA? Did the contract terminate then?

Or does his Estate/did his Estate violate the NPA TERMS thereafter?

One does not know if that is even a plausible argument. But that’s where I am going.

Forfeitures in the NPA involved land & property involved in the criminal acts of Epstein.

Were those properties ever actually seized in the furtherance of the plea agreement?

THE GVT made this DEAL without VICTIM’S approval. (Which BTW, GVT has that power. IT IS a SHITTY reality – but Prosecutors & a Judge approved this NPA. Thereafter, the Civil & Criminal Cases were pursued.)

