Multiple Things Can Be True: the NPA that no one talks about on the Epstein Case
Non Prosecution Agreement
I am not going to write too much, rather I have snipped from all the requisite documents what is needed to get the gist of this little detail most haven’t brought that much attention to. It involves co-conspirators, and their immunity. Now: Ghislaine and Jeffrey were not innocent of particular crimes committed. We are highly confident of their scumbaggery and psychopathy towards humanity.
But, when you make contracts - which Epstein did - those other parties, considered covered by the NPA agreement, had some expectation the U.S. Government would comply. (LOL)
But let us look at what ties this together.
Non-Prosecution Agreement Dilemma, Bush DOJ & NYT
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00065989.pdf
Did the US Government, under George W Bush AG/Main Justice cut a deal with Epstein’s lawyers that Trump’s DOJ broke (while under Bill Barr, former AG under George HW Bush) and later prosecuted Maxwell, successfully instead, under the Biden Administration (with Merrick Garland thru James Comey’s daughter, Maureen)?
Because, it appears, that was in put in play.
Bush Admin Players in 2007-8 NPA
Victims Ages (2 of 3 pages) – 20 Jane Does, 60 Counts, Forfeitures in play
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01718407.pdf
Kirkland Ellis – Kenneth Starr – Dec 2007, regarding Epstein to Acosta/Main DOJ
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01718407.pdf
Timeline to NPA
May-June 2008 Federal Threat of Criminal Prosecution by Acosta, et.al. CLINTON not TRUMP is mentioned, Pleas made to DOJ’s Mark Filip as Associate AG
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01718407.pdf
Landon Thomas, NYT Financial Reporter, Interference, Spotlighting FL Case. Was He Epstein’s Intel Lifeline?
Bear Stearns & JPMorgan were Epstein-attached (see the clip below). In March 2008, JP acquired Bear Stearns in a rush Friday deal.
If the NPA had Clinton + 3 others: Did those 3 include Financial Titan or Royalty(s) that would have ROCKED Wall Street to its core in early 2008 instead of late 2008?
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02436805.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00597542.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00703099.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02252199.pdf
NPA Argument made by Maxwell’s Attorneys after her arrest in 2020
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00065989.pdf
Finally, this does not constitute an argument for letting abusers off; rather it informs to HOW Epstein’s co-conspirators are “FREE.”
But the KEY IS:
Since Epstein is dead – did he “successfully” fulfill ALL the TERMS of the NPA prior to his death?
Does his death break the NPA? Did the contract terminate then?
Or does his Estate/did his Estate violate the NPA TERMS thereafter?
One does not know if that is even a plausible argument. But that’s where I am going.
Forfeitures in the NPA involved land & property involved in the criminal acts of Epstein.
Were those properties ever actually seized in the furtherance of the plea agreement?